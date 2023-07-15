Why Seinfeld Stopped Filming: The Real Reason The Sitcom Ended After 9 Seasons

The NBC sitcom "Seinfeld" redefined the genre, focusing on four unlikeable yet hilarious characters who left a trail of damaged lives behind them throughout its nine seasons on the air. The series broke from the feel-good television tradition with its famous motto of "no hugging, no learning." Star Jerry Seinfeld stepped in as showrunner after series co-creator Larry David stepped aside after the Season 7 finale and "Seinfeld" topped the Nielsen ratings chart in its final season.

Seinfeld is a notorious perfectionist when it comes to his comedy, and a $5 million per episode offer from NBC wasn't enough to convince him to sign on for another season. As Season 9 started to wind down, Seinfeld decided that would be all for Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). He told The New York Times in 2018 that despite turning down more than $100 million for a potential 10th season of "Seinfeld," he had never questioned his decision to end the series.

"It was the perfect moment," Seinfeld said, "And the proof that it was the right moment is the number of questions you're still asking me about it. The most important word in art is 'proportion.' How much? How long is this joke going to be? How many words? How many minutes? And getting that right is what makes it art or what makes it mediocre."