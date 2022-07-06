An Iconic Seinfeld Prop Is Now A Historical Artifact

In Season 5, Episode 2, "The Puffy Shirt," Kramer has a soft-spoken girlfriend named Leslie (Wendel Meldrum). Over dinner, Kramer explains to Jerry and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) that Leslie is a designer whose latest creation is about to take men's fashion by storm. He describes it as a puffy shirt that makes people look like pirates. When Kramer excuses himself, there's an awkward silence that Elaine fills with news about Jerry's upcoming appearance on "The Today Show."

The low-talking Leslie naturally responds so quietly that neither Jerry nor Elaine can make out a word she says. Nevertheless, they try to keep the conversation flowing. "Sure... yeah..." Jerry drawls, nodding his head, not realizing what he's just agreed to do. He remains clueless until the next time he sees Kramer.

"You're not gonna believe what's happening with Leslie," Kramer says. "You know, since you agreed to wear the puffy shirt on 'The Today Show,' she's getting all these orders from boutiques and department stores."

Jerry is mystified, then horrified as Kramer reveals the ridiculous shirt and the studio audience screams with laughter. He can't wear that shirt on TV— yet he must. He's trapped. "This pirate trend that she's come up with, Jerry, this is gonna be the new look for the '90s," Kramer insists. "You're gonna be the first pirate!" While things don't exactly work out that way in the show, the shirt did gain notoriety and a place in history as an artifact in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.