5 Must-Watch Fantasy Shows Streaming On Netflix

"Arcane: League of Legends" is the sole animated show on this list, but Christian Linke and Alex Yee's series brings more than enough bang to the table to represent the animation leg of the genre. While it's based on the "League of Legends" video game, "Arcane" is less about tie-ins and more about sheer quality. Sure, the show puts in the legwork, and "League of Legends" fans will find that there are plenty of links to the game. However, thankfully for non-gamers, the show makes a point of standing on its own two feet.

"Arcane" is anchored by the sisters Vi (voiced by "Sinners" star Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (voiced by "Fallout" star Ella Purnell), who navigate a world that's struggling with massive social disparity and civil unrest. To say that things soon escalate to unforeseen levels would be an understatement, as Vi, Jinx, and their surrounding cast of characters find themselves crashing into each other in imaginative ways. To say more would spoil the plot — for vibes alone, "Arcane" is a show that deserves to be experienced with as little advance knowledge as possible.

It's not hard to pinpoint just why "Arcane" is such a good show, because there's no real secret sauce to its success. "Arcane" simply does everything as well as it can — animation, character design, writing, vocal performances, the works. Sometimes, that really is all that it takes to succeed, and "Arcane" has eight Primetime Emmys to show for its work. Unfortunately, Netflix canceled "Arcane" after just two seasons of its rumored five-season arc actually came to fruition. Still, even the truncated version of the gorgeous show remains a fantastic experience.