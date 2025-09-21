Hailee Steinfeld Hated One Gross Part Of Sinners

A supernatural horror blues musical throbbing with Southern Gothic charm, "Sinners" is the most ambitious project yet for Academy Award-nominated director Ryan Coogler. "Sinners" stars Coogler's frequent leading man Michael B. Jordan in the dramatic double role of twin gangsters Elijah and Elias Moore, also known as "Smoke" and "Stack." Returning to Depression-era Mississippi Delta after making their fortune in Chicago, the brothers set up a juke joint for the Black community — only for the grand opening to be crashed by bloodthirsty vampires.

Hailee Steinfeld also stars in "Sinners" as Mary, Stack's white-passing former lover who reconnects with him at the juke joint before the blood and bullets begin flying. Mary is more than just a love interest, however, as the "True Grit" and "Hawkeye" actress is included in some of the R-rated horror film's most gruesome and ghastly scenes.

But in a movie where characters — human and vampire alike — are torn apart, set on fire, or dripping with copious amounts of drool, one aspect of filming was especially disgusting for Steinfeld. Namely, being covered in fake blood.