Hailee Steinfeld Hated One Gross Part Of Sinners
A supernatural horror blues musical throbbing with Southern Gothic charm, "Sinners" is the most ambitious project yet for Academy Award-nominated director Ryan Coogler. "Sinners" stars Coogler's frequent leading man Michael B. Jordan in the dramatic double role of twin gangsters Elijah and Elias Moore, also known as "Smoke" and "Stack." Returning to Depression-era Mississippi Delta after making their fortune in Chicago, the brothers set up a juke joint for the Black community — only for the grand opening to be crashed by bloodthirsty vampires.
Hailee Steinfeld also stars in "Sinners" as Mary, Stack's white-passing former lover who reconnects with him at the juke joint before the blood and bullets begin flying. Mary is more than just a love interest, however, as the "True Grit" and "Hawkeye" actress is included in some of the R-rated horror film's most gruesome and ghastly scenes.
But in a movie where characters — human and vampire alike — are torn apart, set on fire, or dripping with copious amounts of drool, one aspect of filming was especially disgusting for Steinfeld. Namely, being covered in fake blood.
Hailee Steinfeld had to be sprayed with water between takes
While promoting "Sinners" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in April 2025 alongside co-star and fellow Marvel alum Wunmi Mosaku, Steinfeld opened up about the experience of shooting the film for several days while drenched in fake blood. She initially asked the makeup department about its ingredients, telling Clarkson, "The only thing I got back was 'it's vegan.'"
Those vague details did little to prepare Steinfeld and company for the effect the substance would have. "The craziest thing about it that they failed to mention," Steinfeld continued, was that "it was extremely sticky." Wincing and gesturing with her hands, she acted out how the ironically vegan blood caused the actors' fingers and other limbs to stick together while filming. Fortunately, a crew member jumped in between takes and sprayed water from a bottle onto the grossed-out, glued-together performers.
Ultimately, however, Hailee Steinfeld had nothing but praise for the film's "incredible, incredible" makeup department." She shouted them out to show host Clarkson, as well as the special effects team that brought the undead in "Sinners" to sticky, blood-soaked life on the big screen.