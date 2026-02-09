Classic '80s Sci-Fi Movies That Didn't Age Well

While many of the films on this list don't hold up well because their predictions of the future are wildly off the mark, "1984" is hard to watch for the ways in which it's proved prophetic. The adaptation of George Orwell's classic novel of the same name came out in its namesake year and starred John Hurt as Winston Smith and Suzanna Hamilton as his clandestine love interest Julia. Richard Burton stars as O'Brien in what would be his last movie role before his death in August of that year from alcohol.

In "1984," Winston and Julia work for a government department charged with altering historical records to match the whims of the current ruling faction. In an age where most of our history and interpersonal communication are digital and can be altered or obliterated at the whims of those in power, "1984" serves not so much as a warning of the future to come as a road map to where we have already arrived.

The novel and film are still relevant decades after they first appeared, but the lessons have not yet taken hold deeply enough to prevent government misinformation from becoming standard practice. This sets "1984" apart from the other films on this list; it's jarring in its deeply unsettling familiarity to our modern world. It might be a stretch to even call this one science fiction, as it's light on the science and less fictional in 2025 than would be ideal for most of us.