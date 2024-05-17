WarGames And Nine To Five Star Dabney Coleman Dead At 92

Hollywood is saying goodbye to one of its best-loved character actors today. Dabney Coleman died on May 16 at the age of 92. The cause of death has not yet been announced. The actor and Army veteran is survived by his four children.

"My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity," Coleman's daughter, Quincy Coleman, told The Hollywood Reporter. "As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery."

Coleman's career began in the '60s with a string of small roles on shows like "The Outer Limits," "I Dream of Jeannie," and "The Mod Squad." After nearly two decades in the industry, he took on one of the most recognizable parts of his career: the role of Franklin Hart Jr, the overbearing, misogynist boss that Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton's characters team up to take down in the groundbreaking workplace comedy "9 to 5."

While "9 to 5" could be considered one of Coleman's signature projects, it's far from his only memorable turn. From Oscar-winning classics to '90s cartoons, here are some of the other highlights from Dabney Coleman's impressive career.