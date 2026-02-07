2025 Movies That Critics Were Totally Wrong About

Just looking at all the movies with terrible Rotten Tomatoes scores that are actually awesome, it's clear that critics and audiences don't always see eye to eye. People will like what they like, and no fruit-themed aggregator (yes, a tomato is a fruit) will change that. Once more, 2025 dished out its share of films that had reviewers and viewers at loggerheads.

So, how does one discern divisiveness in this day and age, especially with the endless noise online that's impossible to cut through? We scrolled through all 2025's major releases and their Rotten Tomatoes scores to see which ones critics gave negative scores to and viewers voted the opposite way. In some instances, the Tomatometer (reviewer rating) and Popcornmeter (audience rating) are miles apart, while other scores are far closer, indicating that average moviegoers enjoyed the film but likely recognized it wasn't the second coming of "Taxi Driver."

To be clear: This isn't a slight on critics or audience members. Art is subjective, and everyone interprets it differently, so let's embrace the fact that films are still made by humans before AI movies fully take over and permanently put everyone's brain on airplane mode.