I Know What You Did Last Summer Review: This Splashy Gen Z Reboot Lacks Thrills

It's official — the '90s are so back that they've actually come full circle to becoming dated again. "I Know What You Did Last Summer" follows in the footsteps of "Scream" in getting itself a splashy Gen Z makeover. But unlike "Scream," whose meta sense of humor made it a perfect fit for a new generation of viewers, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" loses a lot of its sparkle when taken out of its very specific moment in '90s horror. Leaning heavily on a nostalgia factor that is unlikely to resonate with its target demographic, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is a lazy retread of an already mediocre horror film, with only brief flashes of promise peppered between kills.

Late at night on July 4th, a group of friends (Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tyriq Withers) are driving when they accidentally cause an accident, sending an innocent driver careening over the edge of a cliff to their death. Terrified of what will happen if anyone finds out about their involvement, the group makes a pact not to tell anyone about what occurred that night. But one year later, as the group is reunited at Danica's (Cline) bridal shower, they are stunned when Danica receives a disturbing note within her pile of gifts that says — you guessed it — "I know what you did last summer."

In fairly short order, they have to contend with a mysterious figure out for revenge, clad in a fisherman's outfit and wielding a gruesome-looking hook. Will they end up paying the ultimate price for last summer's misdeeds, or will they find a way to escape the killer's clutches?