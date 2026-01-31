Catherine O'Hara's 5 Best Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

On Friday, January 30, news broke that Catherine O'Hara, a comedic powerhouse and star of both the big and small screen, passed away at the age of 71. According to the New York Times, among other outlets, representatives shared that she died as the result of a "brief illness," and she leaves behind her husband — Tim Burton's longtime production designer Bo Welch — and two children. She also leaves behind a stunning and indelible legacy as a performer, whose unimpeachable comedic timing, incredible physical comedy, and untouchable line readings have kept audiences laughing for decades.

With that in mind, what are the "best" Catherine O'Hara performances? Frankly, any project that features O'Hara is worth watching; it's hard to think of any time the venerated actress and Emmy winner delivered a "bad" performance. Amongst these five choices, which we winnowed down despite a career that spanned over forty years, we've "ranked" them, but let's be clear about one thing. Every single performance on this list is amazing, and all of them are worth watching on repeat for as long as you'd like ... so while this is technically a ranking, the fact remains that all of these turns from O'Hara are legitimately incredible. Also, while we're here, some honorable mentions include O'Hara's recent turn on "The Studio," her Christopher Guest collaborations "For Your Consideration" and "A Mighty Wind," and her voice role in "The Nightmare Before Christmas." With that said, here are Catherine O'Hara's best movies and television shows, "ranked."