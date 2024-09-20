We Rewatched Beetlejuice And Here's What We Noticed

"Beetlejuice" is a beloved classic now, but it's easy to forget how off-the-wall it must've seemed when it debuted in 1988. Anyone who went to see Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as the doting couple Adam and Barbara Maitland may have been put off by seeing them meet tragic demises so early in the film. From there, they haunt the house that's now inhabited by the Deetzes, including their goth daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder). There are moments that may freak out any kids, but death and the afterlife are ultimately played for laughs.

Some were turned off by the story, including Roger Ebert, who wrote, "The movie is all anticlimax once we realize it's going to be about gimmicks, not characters." Of course, time and the general public have proved him wrong. Audiences fell in love with "Beetlejuice" and its eclectic assortment of characters, chiefly among them the titular Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), who ranks first as the most iconic Tim Burton character ever. The movie did well at the box office and spawned a cartoon, several video games, and a Broadway musical. It all culminated in 2024 with the release of a live-action sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which blew everyone away at the box office, proving the Ghost with the Most still has it.

With the original "Beetlejuice" readily available to stream on Max and frequent playings on cable during the Halloween season, there are plenty of opportunities to rewatch it. And when you do, there may be Easter eggs and pieces of foreshadowing you pick up on with fresh eyes.