The Nightmare Before Christmas: Who Voices Sally?

The game-changing stop-motion feature "The Nightmare Before Christmas" introduced audiences to a wealth of lovable characters, one of them being the Frankenstein-type monster, Sally. Created by the mad scientist Doctor Finkelstein, Sally longs for freedom from her laboratory prison while holding passionate feelings for the ruler of Hallowentown, Jack Skellington. Throughout the film, she attempts to warn Jack and the other residents of Halloweentown of the disaster headed their way as they adopt Christmas as their own.

It's not hard to fall in love with Sally. Despite her off-putting appearance, she exhibits a gentle soul and loyalty to those she cares about. Aiding in the character's appeal is the sincere vocal performance of actress Catherine O'Hara. O'Hara succeeds at making Sally instantly endearing to the audience, contrasting from some of Halloweentown's more bombastic inhabitants with a sweet, soft tone to her delivery. When singing "Sally's Song," O'Hara gives it her all, helping build the utmost sympathy for Sally's plight in perhaps the film's most somber and sentimental number. Other performers have since stepped up to voice Sally in outside media, such as Kath Soucie in the "Kingdom Hearts" video games and even Billie Eilish who performed "Sally's Song" at a live orchestrated screening of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 2021.

Without a doubt, Sally would not have the same impact without O'Hara's talent and dedication to the part. Thankfully for audiences, Sally is only one of many memorable roles to have been graced by O'Hara.