The Real Reason Catherine O'Hara Left Saturday Night Live

The early 1980s was a transitional period for "Saturday Night Live." By the beginning of the decade, heavy hitters like Dan Akroyd, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, and Bill Murray had exited the series, and Lorne Michaels had left as well. Ahead of Season 6, newcomer Jean Doumanian struggled in her role as producer. Tasked with finding a brand new cast and staff, she passed on Jim Carrey and John Goodman. Catherine O'Hara was nearly a cast member as well, but she left one week into the gig.

In an interview with PEOPLE, O'Hara cleared the air, explaining that she didn't leave "SNL" due to any ill will. "There's been BS stories about [how] I was supposedly scared by somebody," she said. In reality, the actress left out of loyalty to "Second City Television," better known as "SCTV." Born out of Toronto's Second City improv troupe, the comedy collective navigated to television in 1976 until 1984, where it launched the careers of Gilda Radner, John Candy, Eugene Levy, and Martin Short, among others.

Despite its deep bench of talent, the "SCTV" shooting schedule was intermittent. "Our producer would get a deal with a network, and we'd have a show for a season or two, and then that deal would go away," O'Hara continued. "There'd be a break, then we'd do the show again." During one of those breaks, O'Hara was asked to join the cast of "SNL." When "SCTV" was picked up again, she left Studio 8H for good. "Basically I said, 'Oh, sorry, I gotta go be with my [comedy] family.'"