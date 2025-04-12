Why Gail From The Last Of Us Season 2 Looks So Familiar

Actor, writer, director, and producer Christopher Guest made a series of films throughout the 1990s and 2000s featuring the same regular coterie of cast members, bringing a talented group together to largely improvise scenes in variously absurd settings. Somehow, this gambit worked a whopping four times, starting with the 1996 mockumentary "Waiting for Guffman," which takes place in the small (fictional) town of Blaine, Missouri as it prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a show. Alongside Guest himself as the show's frankly insane director Corky St. Clair, Catherine O'Hara is brilliant as travel agent turned amateur actor Sheila Albertson (the scene where she's drunk during a double date is some of the finest "intoxicated" acting you'll ever see in your life). After that, O'Hara worked with Guest again on "Best in Show" in 2000, which, appropriately, might be her "best" turn in a Guest film; this time, she's Cookie Fleck (née Guggleman), who's happily married to Gerry (Eugene Levy) and is excited to show their dog Winky at a national competition. In one of the best running gags in any movie ever, Cookie and Gerry, who drive from Florida to Philadelphia for the dog show, keep running into a huge variety of Cookie's former lovers, making Gerry increasingly more agitated. ("Cookie? Cookie Guggleman?!") Beyond that, the silly walk O'Hara does when Cookie "hurts her leg" remains one of the funniest things ever committed to film.

In 2003, O'Hara joined the Christopher Guest Cinematic Universe for the third time in "A Mighty Wind," the story of three folk bands coming back together for a once-in-a-lifetime performance in which O'Hara plays Mickey Crabbe, musical partner to Mitch Cohen (Levy again) who perform the act "Mitch & Mickey" together. Though the former lovers used to end their songs with a signature kiss, Mickey is remarried and seemingly over their relationship by the time the movie takes place, whereas Mitch is decidedly not. Three years after that, both O'Hara and Levy worked with Guest yet again in "For Your Consideration," a mockumentary about a fictional film called "Home for Purim" that's vying for several major awards; this time, O'Hara is character actress Marilyn Hack, who's desperate for an Oscar nomination and pretends not to be crushed when her young and inexperienced co-star Brian Chubb (Christopher Moynihan) is the only one to get honored by the Academy. All of these movies are, frankly, incredible, and all of them are a must-watch if you're a fan of O'Hara.