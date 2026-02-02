Love Island USA Season 7 Couples Who Are Still Together

It's been months since Season 7 of "Love Island USA," Peacock's popular-yet-polarizing reality dating show, wrapped up, with fan favorite Amaya Espinal and her partner, Bryan Arenales, taking home the $100,000 grand prize. Despite the potential cash reward, most "Love Island" contestants — including those on the original, UK iteration on the show — are keen to convince audiences that they're on the show for "the right reasons," namely, to find a long-lasting love connection. Past "Love Island USA" contestant Deb Chubb described the show as "relationship bootcamp," and, as with any intense course of testing and training, only the most successful tend to survive once the program is over.

Amaya and Bryan announced their split in August, shortly after winning the grand prize, and many other couples who left the show with a seemingly promising foundation have called it quits as well. Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene, one of the longest lasting couples on the season (and one that sparked a lot of fan debate thanks to their strange relationship trajectory in the villa), recently called it quits as well despite their apparent closeness following the show.

Another finalist couple, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, actually broke up before the show finished airing, but there are a couple of connections that have managed to last beyond Season 7's honeymoon phase. Here are all of the season's still-loving couples.