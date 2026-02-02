Love Island USA Season 7 Couples Who Are Still Together
It's been months since Season 7 of "Love Island USA," Peacock's popular-yet-polarizing reality dating show, wrapped up, with fan favorite Amaya Espinal and her partner, Bryan Arenales, taking home the $100,000 grand prize. Despite the potential cash reward, most "Love Island" contestants — including those on the original, UK iteration on the show — are keen to convince audiences that they're on the show for "the right reasons," namely, to find a long-lasting love connection. Past "Love Island USA" contestant Deb Chubb described the show as "relationship bootcamp," and, as with any intense course of testing and training, only the most successful tend to survive once the program is over.
Amaya and Bryan announced their split in August, shortly after winning the grand prize, and many other couples who left the show with a seemingly promising foundation have called it quits as well. Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene, one of the longest lasting couples on the season (and one that sparked a lot of fan debate thanks to their strange relationship trajectory in the villa), recently called it quits as well despite their apparent closeness following the show.
Another finalist couple, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, actually broke up before the show finished airing, but there are a couple of connections that have managed to last beyond Season 7's honeymoon phase. Here are all of the season's still-loving couples.
Nic and Olandria
Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen didn't actually couple up with each other at the beginning of "Love Island USA" Season 7, despite the fact that they were both original cast members. Olandria was immediately invested in a connection with another original cast member, Taylor Williams, and Nic connected with early bombshell Cierra Ortega.
Despite their interest in others, Olandria and Nic were compelled to get intimate during a few of the show's notorious challenges, and they quickly developed a zealous fanbase online. When the men and women were split up for Love Island's Casa Amor, the producers created an opportunity for fans to see Olandria and Nic pair up.
Olandria and Nic have been together since the end of Season 7 and are still going strong, though they are careful to prioritize their independent career pursuits. Despite their popularity, they finished in second place during the "Love Island USA" finale, and both of them have found robust success in modeling, entertainment, and endorsements since the end of the season. Only time will tell if they'll be together in the long term. For now, Nicolandria is taking the influencer world by storm.
Taylor and Clarke
Original Season 7 cast member Taylor Williams drew ire from viewers of the show early on, thanks to his lukewarm interest in Olandria Carthen, with whom he coupled up on Day 1. Taylor confided in Ace that he wasn't attracted to Olandria early in the show, and yet continued to pair up with her right through to Casa Amor, despite moving at a slow pace and failing to develop romantic interest.
Olandria has since explained that she never would have tried to maintain a connection to someone who wasn't physically attracted to her (had she known), and Taylor has denied that he was stringing her along, though he admits that he was not initially drawn to her when they met. Their connection was effectively over, though, as soon as Taylor met Clarke Carraway during Casa Amor.
Taylor and Clarke formed a physical and emotional connection very quickly, and Taylor's interest in Clarke never waned, despite his discomfort about pursuing Clarke while Olandria was also in the villa. After many dramatic moments and the exchange of many hurtful words between Taylor and Olandria, Clarke and Taylor were dumped near the end of the season after receiving the fewest votes from the public for "favorite couple." Since their exit, Clarke and Taylor have remained together and happy in a committed, long-distance relationship, with Clarke continuing her life in North Carolina and Taylor going back to work with horses in rural Oklahoma.
Iris and TJ
Neither Iris Kendall nor TJ Palma made an entrance on "Love Island USA" Season 7 worthy of being named one of the best bombshells in "Love Island" history. Iris came onto the scene dressed like a dominatrix, but was generally very even-tempered and reserved during her time on the show, while TJ attracted little attention from the other women in the villa.
While Iris actually found herself interested in and coupled up with quite a few men during her time on the show— including contestants Jeremiah Brown and Jose "Pepe" Garcia-Gonzalez (which whom Iris finished in the finale)— she never lost interest in TJ, who was dumped from the show following the cast's reintegration post-Casa Amor.
Iris and Pepe stayed together for a little while after the end of Season 7, but revealed their breakup a few weeks following the season's official reunion special, in late August. Iris was seen out and about with TJ the next month, and confirmed their rekindled connection after photos of them together at New York Fashion Week were posted on Instagram. The couple have been quietly seeing each other ever since, and their relationship will be featured in Season 2 of "Love Island: Life after the Villa."