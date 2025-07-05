Love Island: Casa Amor Explained

There aren't too many parts of the "Love Island" formula that remain sacrosanct. Part of what makes the series (in its various country-specific iterations) so successful is its willingness to continually evolve and surprise its audience. That said, there are a few staples of the show that will probably never change, even if they're integrated in different ways. "Love Island" will always have bombshells — contestants thrown into the fray as the show films throughout the summer, filming in a sunny place so bikinis and unbuttoned shirts rein supreme, and introducing Casa Amor around the midpoint of every series as the ultimate relationship test. Casa Amor is what contestants and viewers call the second villa that pops up every year halfway through the season. Essentially, the producers round up either all of the women or all of the men in the main villa and send them to Casa Amor, where they will meet an entirely new crop of potential love interests. The group that remains at the main villa also play host to their own infusion of new contestants.

In years past, producers have secretly texted one group or the other and had them sneak out to Casa without the other half of the villa noticing (sometimes they send the other half away for the day). In the most recent season of "Love Island USA," Season 6, though, the show's host, Ariana Maddox, offered a choice to each guy at the main villa. They could go to Casa Amor and meet new people or stay in the main villa with their current partner. It's unclear if "Love Island USA" will employ the same tactic in Season 7, but fans will be on the edge of their seats to find out. Casa Amor is referred to as the ultimate relationship test by people on the show because countless "Love Island" couples have been broken up by Casa Amor dalliances. The question is, can your partner remain faithful to you even when you're not around?