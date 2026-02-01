14 Best Movies Like Dirty Dancing

At first, it may seem like there aren't many parallels between "Dirty Dancing" and 2017's "Lady Bird." But both feature young, complex women trying to figure out their way in life. Both Baby and Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) go by names other than the ones on their birth certificates, signifying that both grapple with their identities, though in different ways. Lady Bird chooses her name to stand out, while Baby's name is a part of her bond with her family, which has defined her whole life. When Baby meets Johnny and the other summer staff at her family's resort, she has to figure out how to distinguish herself as an individual without losing the family connections that are ingrained in her.

Both films also take place in distinct, relatively small communities. For Baby, the community consists of the staff and guests at their resort; for Lady Bird, it's anyone involved with her Catholic school in Sacramento, California. Both groups depend on a certain kind of social performance that often conceals — and even warps — the truth, and both protagonists are each on a desperate search for clarity from within the miasma of their communities. Plus, both Baby and Lady Bird are stubborn, vulnerable, perfectly imperfect heroines who are relatable in the least artificial sense. We would argue that "Dirty Dancing" is as much a "coming of age" movie that's required viewing as "Lady Bird."