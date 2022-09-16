Looper Asks: Which Fictional Couple's Age Gap Is The Most Unsettling? - Exclusive Survey

Age disparities between actors who play love interests in movies are nothing new. It might have been more prevalent in the golden age of Hollywood, but the disparity is still there in current films and those within the last 20 years. For instance, in "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World," love interests Penny and Dodge are played by Kiera Knightley and Steve Carrell, who were 27 and 49 at the time of filming.

More often than not in these films where romantic leads have a big age gap, the woman is vastly younger than the man. 2014's "Magic in the Moonlight" had Emma Stone and Colin Firth as love interests, who have a shocking 28-year age gap.

We chose some of the most discussed films that feature a major age disparity and asked Looper readers which was the most unsettling. Our readers chose from "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Singin' In the Rain," "Silver Linings Playbook," "Six Days Seven Nights," and "The Phantom of the Opera." There was one clear "winner" which movie fans felt was just too odd.