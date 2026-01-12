'80s Box Office Hits That No One Talks About Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1980s were a wild time, from the music to the hairstyles to the clothing. It was a great time for the movies, with blockbusters like "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," and "Batman" bringing in box office totals the likes of which Hollywood executives never thought possible. The moviegoing culture of the decade was so fruitful that massive box office returns trickled down to Oscar bait ("Rain Man," "Platoon," "Terms of Endearment"), comedies ("Tootsie," "Crocodile Dundee," "Beverly Hills Cop"), and dramas ("On Golden Pond," "Born on the Fourth of July," "An Officer and a Gentleman"). While many of the decade's biggest successes have stood the test of time, others disappeared into the ether almost immediately after making boffo box office profits.

Here are five '80s box office hits no one talks about anymore, chosen by virtue of how much money they made, contrasted with their lasting cultural impact. We scoured the top 10 highest grossing films through each year of the decade to see which titles topped the charts, and determined how many of these continue to be topics of conversation among movie fans. Sure, you might catch a few minutes of one of these movies while flipping through the basic cable channels, but how likely are you to keep watching if you have something better to do? More importantly, how likely are you to add one of these to your ever-growing watch list on one of your several streaming services? The answer: not very likely.