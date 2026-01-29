Stephen Colbert's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Role Explained

Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" Season 1

Stephen Colbert has spent many years breaking down current events and political situations by finding the humor that lies under the surface. He's been making headlines himself due to the controversial cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and while many are frustrated by this news, his fans can at least get excited about his new role in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

Beginning in the series premiere, Colbert can be heard over the intercom system as the Digital Dean of Students in the newly opened Starfleet Academy, which is reviving its mission several years after the tragedy of The Burn (a major incident in the timeline of "Star Trek: Discovery." He announced his role via video at the show's New York Comic Con panel in 2025.

"I'm thrilled to join this universe that I've loved for so long, and unlike my on-camera castmates, I'm thrilled to join it without having to spend four hours in hair and makeup every day," Colbert joked, before adding, "Live long and do your thing." While this dean works behind the scenes, he does play a very important role in this bustling school.