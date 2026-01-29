Stephen Colbert's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Role Explained
Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" Season 1
Stephen Colbert has spent many years breaking down current events and political situations by finding the humor that lies under the surface. He's been making headlines himself due to the controversial cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and while many are frustrated by this news, his fans can at least get excited about his new role in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."
Beginning in the series premiere, Colbert can be heard over the intercom system as the Digital Dean of Students in the newly opened Starfleet Academy, which is reviving its mission several years after the tragedy of The Burn (a major incident in the timeline of "Star Trek: Discovery." He announced his role via video at the show's New York Comic Con panel in 2025.
"I'm thrilled to join this universe that I've loved for so long, and unlike my on-camera castmates, I'm thrilled to join it without having to spend four hours in hair and makeup every day," Colbert joked, before adding, "Live long and do your thing." While this dean works behind the scenes, he does play a very important role in this bustling school.
What does the Digital Dean of Students do at Starfleet Academy?
It's unknown if the Digital Dean of Students is a soulless recording or a living hologram like The Doctor (Robert Picardo), who has aged significantly in "Starfleet Academy." What we do know is that he offers important announcements that help "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" tell its stories creatively as he keeps an eye on the moments that Chancellor Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) isn't present for.
In Season 1, Episode 2, "Beta Test," he's a lowkey narrator as his announcement tells us why Cadet Caleb Mir (Sandro Rosta) is suddenly running through the school, and he also signals the episode's end as he tells students that their day is winding down. Colbert's character also shares subplots that happen offscreen. In "Beta Test," he asks Specialist Krebs to feed their Talaxian Furfly, and this story continues in Season 1, Episode 3, "Vitus Reflux," when the Dean proclaims that the creature is mating with a beaker. We never see Specialist Krebs or the Talaxian Furfly, but we're given enough details that let us in on the unseen drama.
The Dean actually contributes to the chaos when he initiates an unauthorized simulation of a war game between the Academy and Starfleet's War College, allowing them to duke it out during "Vitus Reflux." This hints at there being a human aspect to him since his programming doesn't refuse this request, which could mean that he's doing it for his own entertainment. Besides the drama, the Dean keeps the Academy running smoothly as he signals the start of class and reminds students to stay well-caffeinated so that they can become the best crew members Starfleet has ever seen.