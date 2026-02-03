5 Stephen King Movies That Were More Psychological Than Gory

When you think of Stephen King, you likely think of gross-out horror. He gave us Carrie at the prom, doused in a bucket of blood at what should've been her happiest moment. This is the man who created Cujo, jowls dripping with slobber and gore, terrorizing a dehydrated mother and son in their car. King is the man who invented Pennywise, the most grotesque clown ever imagined, which is really saying something considering how many grotesque clowns there are in horror.

Those movies — "It," "Cujo," and "Carrie" – may be pretty gory, but not every King adaptation comes down on the "viscerally-upsetting" side of the horror coin. There are plenty of King stories that are working at something else, something a bit more cerebral, than his typical brand of shocks and scares. After all, this is also the man who gave us the stories that formed the basis for "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Stand By Me," two films that certainly have their violent moments but wouldn't typically be called "gory." He also knows a thing or two about human relationships, about just how tense and terrifying it could be when something unspeakable between two people goes rotten.

If you're a fan of King's ethos — his blend of childlike fear and very-adult content, his idiosyncratic dialogue, his indelible image-creation — but you have a squeamish stomach for horror films, you may be interested in these King adaptations that are more psychological than gory.