How Jason Momoa Really Felt About His Time On Stargate: Atlantis

Jason Momoa has had more than one iconic role in his career, playing legendary characters in "Game of Thrones" and a pair of "Aquaman" movies. Known for his towering physique and imposing personality, he's often cast as a mighty warrior, but before he was a superstar, he also had a leading role in a sci-fi TV series, a part of an iconic franchise that few remember: the 2004 cult favorite spin-off, "Stargate: Atlantis."

For four of the show's five seasons, Momoa played alien soldier Ronon Dex. And though the series didn't make him a star, and isn't among his most memorable roles, it did play a crucial role in his development as an actor, setting him up for success on "Game of Thrones." And in 2019, he talked with Esquire Magazine and discussed how important the series was to him. "It was where I learned how to shoot, how to write, how to do it all. We made twenty-two episodes in nine months. Day in, day out. The machine."

The experience of working on a daily basis for TV was extremely critical for Momoa, especially as someone who never planned to be an actor. But with that experience, Momoa was primed to join another machine. And shortly after "Stargate: Atlantis" concluded, he auditioned for the role of Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," and he has not been the same since.