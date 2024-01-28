One Of Jason Momoa's Acting Career Goals May Surprise You

Jason Momoa has seen his star rise considerably following his portrayal of Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones." Since then, his roles as the DC Extended Universe's Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, and the "Fast & Furious" franchise's Dante Reyes have shown that the performer has the range to carry all manner of action tentpoles.

Still, Momoa wants something that has thus far eluded him to some degree. "I've just never been a part of movies that — none of my movies are going to the awards," he told Variety. "I'm not really that guy. Maybe one day it'd be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it's a really, really good movie."

While it's easy to see what Momoa is saying concerning most of his projects, it's also worth noting that he was a major force in Season 1 of the aforementioned dark fantasy series "Game of Thrones," which became a critical darling. The same goes for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One," which even garnered a best motion picture of the year nod at the 2022 Oscars.