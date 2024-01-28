One Of Jason Momoa's Acting Career Goals May Surprise You
Jason Momoa has seen his star rise considerably following his portrayal of Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones." Since then, his roles as the DC Extended Universe's Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, and the "Fast & Furious" franchise's Dante Reyes have shown that the performer has the range to carry all manner of action tentpoles.
Still, Momoa wants something that has thus far eluded him to some degree. "I've just never been a part of movies that — none of my movies are going to the awards," he told Variety. "I'm not really that guy. Maybe one day it'd be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it's a really, really good movie."
While it's easy to see what Momoa is saying concerning most of his projects, it's also worth noting that he was a major force in Season 1 of the aforementioned dark fantasy series "Game of Thrones," which became a critical darling. The same goes for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One," which even garnered a best motion picture of the year nod at the 2022 Oscars.
Jason Momoa also wants to expand his comedic repertoire
A chance at the greatness that takes actors to the awards circuit isn't all that Jason Momoa is shooting for with regard to his burgeoning career. The performer also explained that he would like to pursue comedy more, something that he has had some luck with so far.
"I really went after comedy. 'SNL' let me on twice. I tried 'Slumberland,' and it did OK," Momoa said before listing a couple of upcoming projects that might allow him to try out more comedic roles. "I have 'Minecraft.' I'm going to do another comedy-esque action thing with Dave Bautista after that."
Meanwhile, the adventurous actor is spending time exploring America and learning new skills on his documentary series "On the Roam," even if he's not sure he's nailing any of them. "I'm not going to be able to master all of these things," he admitted. "I'm a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things."
Either way, with a few more high-profile projects coming down the pipeline for Momoa, his chances of chasing these dreams likely won't fade away anytime soon — as the actor continues to be a box office draw, the number of roles that come his way is sure to expand as time goes by.