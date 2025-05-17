12 Best TV Shows Like The Sopranos

Placing "The Sopranos" at No.3 on our rankings of the best TV shows ever might have prompted as much debate as consensus, but we're not the only ones who hold the six-season organized crime drama in such high regard. It's in IMDB's top 10 audience-rated shows, with an average episode score of 9.2 out of 10, and the twin indices at Rotten Tomatoes are that kind or more so with critics and audiences scoring it at 92% and 98%, respectively. James Gandolfini earned six Emmy nominations as best lead actor in a drama for his portrayal of Tony Soprano, winning in 2000, 2001, and 2003. Edie Falco, who played Tony's wife Carmela, matched Gandolfini's Emmy wins with three of her own as best lead actress in a drama in 1999, 2001, and 2003, picking up three more nominations in the category.

It took us years to fully understand the jarring ending of "The Sopranos," and that shocking cut to black on our screens in June of 2007 would surely have been processed much differently had it aired after the explosion of social media. Law enforcement has been the subject of an estimated 20-30% of TV shows over the past 50 years or so, but "The Sopranos" helped turn the focus of TV cameras from the cops to the criminals. Plenty more series have since come along featuring criminal groups of various levels of sophistication and organization; and while only a few of them earned the level of acclaim "The Sopranos" did, some of the dozen shows below truly belong in that rarefied air. The other series included here will intrigue fans of "The Sopranos" with similar themes of family drama, tales of intricate criminal enterprises, academy-honored performances by the lead actors, or some combination of the three.