10 Worst A24 Movies Of All Time, Ranked

For film geeks everywhere, two numbers and one letter have become synonymous with quality cinema. A24, a distributor launched in 2012, has turned into a mega-popular brand name that's been attached to some of the most beloved movies of the last 15 years. The 12 best A24 films of all time alone exemplify why the outfit that released "Lady Bird" and "Past Lives" (among other masterpieces) has become a cinematic institution. However, just because a studio has a stellar track record doesn't mean it can't deliver duds. Just ask Letterboxd what the five worst Pixar movies are, for example. Similarly, A24's extensive catalogue contains several misfires that left audiences and critics alike cold.

These projects are far more obscure in notoriety compared to "Marty Supreme" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once," but nonetheless, their quality — or lack thereof — confirms that not every A24 acquisition or in-house project can become a classic. The reasons why these stiffs went so creatively awry vary wildly. Some were doomed by tedious atmospheres that made getting through lengthy runtimes a slog. Others had poor initial concepts that never improved during principal photography. Still others wasted some of the most legendary actors alive, a cinematic crime worthy of severe criticism.

Whatever unique flaws befell these big screen boondoggles, they all still carry that famous A24 logo. These 10 features exemplify how that recognizable moniker adorning hats and handbags around the world has far from a spotless track record.