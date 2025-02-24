The 15 Best Acting Performances In A24 Movies Ranked

Ever since A24 officially formed in 2012, it's released independent films made by brilliant directors, writers, and performers, many of whom flew under the radar until a movie from this production company finally put them on the map. Throughout the 2010s, films like "Ex Machina" and "Spring Breakers" helped legitimize A24; movies like "Moonlight" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" won the Oscar for Best Picture, and box office hits like "Talk to Me," "The Iron Claw," and "Babygirl" cemented A24 as a Hollywood mainstay.

It's difficult, with all that in mind, to pin down some of the best performance in the studio's history to date, but we're going to give that a shot right now. From Academy Award-winning performances to stunning dramatic turns from comedic stalwarts to fresh-faced newcomers leading their own films, here are the fifteen best acting performances in A24 films, ranked. (Normally, we would say ranked "worst to best," but to be clear, every single one of these performances is phenomenal.)