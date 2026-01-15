The Entire 28 Days Later Universe Timeline Explained

"28 Days Later" wastes no time jumping into its terrifying take on the modern zombie mythos, a depiction of a highly communicable virus that quickly transforms its vectors into mindless, violent monsters stripped of their humanity by a rage so powerful that it consumes them. Because each film in the saga focuses on a microcosm, honing in on the individual lived experiences of those swept up in the Rage virus tsunami, it can be tough to follow the finer points of exactly how we got where we currently are as "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" opens. But the devil is in the details: look a little closer, and you'll see hints of the wider story unfolding behind the scenes. It's a tale that gets painted more finely with each addition to the film and comic franchise.

Although little about the period leading up to the Rage virus outbreak is presented in the film series itself, we gain more insight into the universe Jim (Cillian Murphy) awoke to in "28 Days Later: The Aftermath," a 2007 graphic novel by Steve Niles. Coming in at a little more than 100 pages long, the graphic novel comprises four stories set at various stages of the apocalypse ("Development," "Outbreak," "Decimation," and "Quarantine"). An approximately seven-minute, highly stylized animated comic strip version is also presented as a DVD extra on "28 Weeks Later." Finally, a later comic book series would also focus on Selena (Naomie Harris), the pharmacist from the first film who became a traveling partner to Jim.

Taken together, the timeline presented in the "28 Days Later" films and graphic novels goes far beyond a mere zombie story to present a complex and insightful look at what it means to be human, warts and all. Here's a complete breakdown of that timeline so far.