The Entire 28 Days Later Universe Timeline Explained
"28 Days Later" wastes no time jumping into its terrifying take on the modern zombie mythos, a depiction of a highly communicable virus that quickly transforms its vectors into mindless, violent monsters stripped of their humanity by a rage so powerful that it consumes them. Because each film in the saga focuses on a microcosm, honing in on the individual lived experiences of those swept up in the Rage virus tsunami, it can be tough to follow the finer points of exactly how we got where we currently are as "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" opens. But the devil is in the details: look a little closer, and you'll see hints of the wider story unfolding behind the scenes. It's a tale that gets painted more finely with each addition to the film and comic franchise.
Although little about the period leading up to the Rage virus outbreak is presented in the film series itself, we gain more insight into the universe Jim (Cillian Murphy) awoke to in "28 Days Later: The Aftermath," a 2007 graphic novel by Steve Niles. Coming in at a little more than 100 pages long, the graphic novel comprises four stories set at various stages of the apocalypse ("Development," "Outbreak," "Decimation," and "Quarantine"). An approximately seven-minute, highly stylized animated comic strip version is also presented as a DVD extra on "28 Weeks Later." Finally, a later comic book series would also focus on Selena (Naomie Harris), the pharmacist from the first film who became a traveling partner to Jim.
Taken together, the timeline presented in the "28 Days Later" films and graphic novels goes far beyond a mere zombie story to present a complex and insightful look at what it means to be human, warts and all. Here's a complete breakdown of that timeline so far.
A sketchy scientist sets out to develop a rage inhibitor
"28 Days Later" begins in media res on the first day of the Rage virus outbreak as we're introduced to a scientist who says they have to understand rage before inhibiting it. It's a prospect that fails miserably and the film is quick to show why. Since the first film primarily focuses on Jim and his companions, we don't learn much about the lore underlying the universe until the comic, "28 Days Later: The Aftermath," which expands greatly on the origins of Rage.
As shown in "Part 1: Development," the virus is the twisted lovechild of two deeply shady Cambridge scientists named Warren and Clive, who are developing a rage inhibitor in the world's most toxic work environment. Warren is extorting Clive over claims of spousal abuse, while Clive can't stop harassing his ex.
When the scientists find themselves short on appropriate test subjects, Warren simply pays off a police captain to get his hands on a violent prisoner using an extrajudicial avenue, much to Clive's disdain. Predictably, said prisoner reacts viciously, causing Warren to retcon the man's involvement in the study (and his existence) using a fire extinguisher. Instead of noting the obvious red flags involved in hiding a corpse, Clive and Warren go full sunken cost fallacy by powering forward and using the Ebola virus as a carrier for their "rage inhibitor." After all, there are heavyweight financiers on board, and paychecks to cash.
The virus mutates horrifically
Having thoroughly not enjoyed their latest escalation in criminal enterprising, Clive and Warren begin testing their Ebola-juiced rage inhibitor on chimpanzees, who get pumped full of Ebola Rage, hooked up to a bunch of sensors, and strapped in to watch violent imagery in a "Clockwork Orange" style. Surprising no one but Clive and Warren, this assault on the scientific method goes terribly awry. Not only does the trial not lead to a commune of peaceful Haight-Ashbury apes, but within two weeks, the virus suddenly mutates into a full-blown rage augmentation virus, one that magnifies the emotional hormones of its subjects profoundly.
Their tense professional relationship already strained, Clive furiously quits the project and heads home to call an ecoterrorist animal rights group (the research scientist version of "swatting"), before attempting to escape responsibility by shuffling himself off this mortal coil. Warren decides to own up to the project's failure, but it turns out the money guys are fine with exploring alternative applications of a virus that turns humans into violent NPCs.
Around the same time, a London bicycle courier named Jim gets hit by a car and ends up comatose in a hospital, where he remains during the beginning of the outbreak. Elsewhere, siblings Tammy (Imogen Poots) and Andy Harris (Mackintosh Muggleton) head to Spain for camp.
Day 1: Animal Freedom Front unintentionally releases the virus
Unfortunately for Warren, whatever plans his benefactors had to generate the big bucks via weaponizing the Rage virus will never come to fruition. At the same time that he is hashing things out with the money guys, his lab is already under assault from Animal Freedom Front, the animal rights extremist group Clive rang up about his experiment. As depicted in the opening scene of "28 Days Later," after Clive's tip, their crew wastes no time booking it to the Cambridge Primate Research Centre. There, they cover the CCTV and break into the lab, photographing the scene and expressing horror at the chimps' treatment.
While exploring the facility, they encounter a scientist who warns them that the chimps are "highly contagious," having been given an "inhibitor" for rage. Moved to tears at the sight of the chimps crammed into tiny glass cages, one activist releases an ape, who quickly rushes and attacks her. Within seconds, she shows signs of infection, and the situation descends into chaos. At this point, the story lines up with the comic, which depicts Warren stepping out of his office to get attacked by a chimp, who bites him on the face. This causes Warren's eyes to turn red with the virus, making him one of the first human patients to be infected during the first wave of the outbreak.
Day Two: The outbreak spreads across England
Over the course of the next day after the lab leak, the Rage virus quickly spreads through Cambridge and London. Exactly how quickly the virus travels is depicted in "28 Days Later: The Aftermath," which follows a family of five attempting to enjoy a birthday picnic at Cherry Hinton Hall Park. When Roger, the dad, observes a news article mentioning the lab deaths, his wife chastises him for bringing bad vibes to their family hangout.
Moments later, the family's youngest child, Liam, is attacked by a red-eyed chimpanzee wearing a metal helmet. Although the family attacks the chimp, Liam is injured and needs a hospital, which are unfortunately all backed up for some "mysterious" reason. The child, who begins to show signs of infection, is loaded onto an ambulance as the Rage virus takes over the park in the background.
En route to a hospital in London behind the ambulance, the remaining family members observe humans attacking each other before catching up to the ambulance, where Liam is now fully infected. Distraught at his loss but having narrowly escaped with their own lives, the surviving and now quarantined family listens to the news over the next few days as London falls to the virus. Eventually, they attempt to escape London, passing barricades and hordes of infected along the way.
Day 15: Evacuation - England gets quarantined
Around 15 days into the outbreak, London's evacuation turns into a restrictive quarantine. It publicly ends the intense rush to flee the city, but many Londoners are still trying to beg, bribe, and fight their way out. Such is the case with Donald Harris (Robert Carlyle) and his wife Alice (Catherine McCormack), as depicted in "28 Weeks Later." When things start to get rough around London, they leave the metro area to take refuge in the English countryside as guests in the home of Geoff (Garfield Morgan) and Sally (Amanda Walker), despite their children having left for Spain before the outbreak began. They are also joined by Sam (Raymond Waring), Karen (Emily Beecham), and Jacob (Shahid Ahmed), making a full house.
As depicted in the comic series, Selena and her husband David also attempt to flee London before the quarantine hits. At this point, life in part of London is functional enough that Selena is still working. While packing to flee London by air, their home is attacked, ultimately forcing Selena to impale her infected husband. While both planes and trains are still leaving around this time, the rush to evacuate is so intense that Mark (Noah Huntley) permanently loses touch with his family in the chaotic scene of a crowd crush.
Elsewhere, Liam's siblings escape by jumping from a bridge as their parents are overcome by the infected. Jim's parents give up on escape altogether, leaving behind a note as they choose to die. It's also around this time that the Scottish Highlands vicar dad (Sandy Batchelor) of Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell), the cult leader from "28 Years Later," becomes convinced the virus signifies the End of Days. He welcomes his own infection after passing his cross necklace to his son.
Day 29: Jim wakes up from his coma
While Jim snoozes his way through the early apocalypse, a now-quarantined London is also beginning to quiet down. It's around this time that the power goes out across the region. Having lost their effort to push back the outbreak, Major Henry West (Christopher Eccleston) and his remaining officers take refuge in Worsley House, where they shortly adopt the collective dream of enslaving women to forcibly repopulate England, a byproduct of Major West's desperate promise to keep his men from losing hope altogether ("28 Days Later").
Meanwhile, left alone and presumed dead as her husband escaped, a confused and apparently immune Alice returns to her home in the evacuation zone. Unable to return back to England, Alice and Don's children are rerouted to a refugee camp at around three weeks into the outbreak ("28 Weeks Later").
Around the same time, a young Jimmy Crystal (Rocco Haynes) is watching "Teletubbies" with his cousins when the Rage virus hits his home, forcing him to flee. These events also roughly coincide with Selena and Mark teaming up and spotting their last healthy human until Jim for a while. Paralleling a Rip Van Winkle trope that dates back at least as far as the 1949 post-apocalyptic sci-fi novel "Earth Abides" (and Rick Grimes' nonsensical medical care-free coma snooze from "The Walking Dead"), Jim wakes up in nothing but his birthday suit to find London eerily abandoned. That's the power of a too-long nap.
Days 29 through 42: Decimation and Quarantine
As outlined in "Stage 3: Decimation," part of "28 Days Later: The Aftermath," the period of London's post-Rage-apocalyptic journey following Jim's wake-up marks a time of hardship for the remaining survivors still trapped in the London Metro area. With no supply chain, no fresh food, no healthcare, no police, or anything else they might need, small bands of survivors are reduced to survival by scavenging and looting.
But it's not all bad news. Like those impressive few individuals who have somehow managed to survive the entirety of "The Walking Dead" universe, the folks who are still alive and kicking in London nigh a month later are a bunch of pretty tough cookies. They're starting to fight back, and actually land a few blows against their situation. By the time Jim meets Mark and Selena, the pair are a two-soldier paramilitary, weapons and all. But perhaps most impressive are the military skills of "Aftermath" character Hugh Baker, with his eagle-eyed observation that the Ragers use their olfactory senses to locate their victims, a fact he exploits by dousing mannequins with perfume to lure and ambush hordes of Infected.
Unlike most survivors, Hugh actually chose to remain behind through the evacuation and is committed to fighting for his country. He ends up becoming one of the last remaining survivors in the London area before getting rescued and sent to a refugee camp where he meets Sophie — and the scientist, Clive, who survived his attempt to end himself.
Day 56: The Manchester 3 are found
28 days (56 days total, now) after waking up in the hospital, Jim and his traveling companions Selena and Hannah (Megan Burns) have made it out of London, gotten through the ruins of Manchester, and escaped the vile soldiers of Worsley House — not to mention countless Infected. Having long since taken up residence in a remote and bucolic English cottage, where they work together to sew and unfurl a massive fabric sign reading "HELLO," the trio manages to catch the attention of a survey jet flying over the area.
After their rescue, the three companions receive international notoriety for their survival story, along with earning the news media nickname "The Manchester Three." But, as depicted in the later comic book series, despite their worldwide fame and popularity, the trio is not so well-received by the British government. They place the orphaned Hannah in the foster care system, ship Selena off to Norway's Bergen Refugee Camp, and eventually prosecutes Jim, sentencing him to death by firing squad for his role in the death of Major West's depraved platoon.
Weeks 11 through 28: Operation Rising Dawn and the beginning of Reconstruction
Around the 11th week after the Rage outbreak begins, NATO initiates Operation Rising Dawn, a full-scale operation to clean up, repatriate, and repopulate Great Britain, which is depicted in detail throughout "28 Weeks Later." Although the operation doesn't begin in earnest until around the 24th week, post-outbreak, NATO forces, under the direction of the United States military began showing up far earlier.
The operation begins by securing London's Isle of Dogs, the East London peninsula along the Thames River; naming this initial safezone District One and building out a stable infrastructure that includes housing, medical care, utilities, and a supermarket. New arrivals even receive a little welcome care package. As NATO troops begin repatriating British citizens, the Harris children, Tammy and Andy, move in to become the first minors in the district. Don is reunited with his kids and given a job.
Around Week 18, England is declared completely free of Infected after it is discovered that, unlike the apparently immortal Walkers of "The Walking Dead" universe, the Infected of "28 Days Later" will eventually starve out when you cut off their food supply. But despite England's great strides with District One, it's worth noting that the vast majority of Brits are still living in refugee camps.
Week 28: The second wave begins
Don's joy at reuniting with his children is never fully realized, as he is silently tormented by the bitter truth that he fled from the cottage in the beginning of "28 Weeks Later," leaving his wife to be eaten by enraged zombies. Worse, he can vividly remember seeing her stand there, pounding on the window of the farmhouse. As the father of her children, Don made a conscious decision to leave her behind. It's a calculated decision that would merely be tragic and haunting — if not for the fact that she managed to defy the odds and survive infection, making her the first known example of an asymptomatic carrier. And, potentially, the savior of the human race.
But none of that really matters after Don, in all of his shame and remorse, begs for her forgiveness. He receives it, along with a loving kiss. That matters, because asymptomatic carriers are still carriers. That means he is infected the moment she kisses him. This immediately ignites the second wave of the virus, which rapidly spreads throughout the shortlived Isle of Dogs community.
The Isle of Dogs massacre
Having already seen how fast the virus wiped out London the first time and keen on not watching it spread even further a second, NATO forces immediately go full-bore "destroy with extreme prejudice" on the Isle of Dogs, mowing down citizens with bullets and eventually resorting to wholesale firebombing to contain the threat.
Thousands of citizens are killed in the mayhem as US-led forces take out the people they were meant to protect just the day previous, and laying to waste all of the infrastructure these people had been working so hard to build. As terrified citizens attempt to flee, snipers' guns take them out indiscriminately.
But as cruel as that may seem, it makes sense when we're shown that the virus has already reached Paris toward the end of the film, ultimately implying that the virus will spread to become a full-blown pandemic. Although we later learn that the virus is pushed back and contained to England once more, the possibility of it spreading further is always hanging above us, like the proverbial sword of Damocles.
The Infected evolve
Although decades have passed between "28 Weeks Later" and "28 Years Later," (a brilliant follow-up to this seminal anthology film series) and the virus has been driven back from mainland Europe, it continues to persist throughout the British Isles like a bad case of head lice. Great Britain remains under quarantine, leaving the small enclaves of survivors that still exist there completely isolated from the world outside. For the community of Lindisfarne, the world that exists for them is a technology-scarce land with an almost medieval feel to it, where young men participate in a ritualized hunt as they reach their teen years.
What's especially notable is how the Infected have evolved over time to overcome that pesky starvation issue that killed them all in the first wave. During the ensuing years, both the virus itself and the socialization of the Infected have changed at some point, and for the ever more dangerous.
Although they tend to live in herds, a more intelligent form of Infected known as an "Alpha" has emerged. At the same time, we learn in this film that some Infected are now capable of giving birth to perfectly healthy children, although it is not yet clear why it happens. Also, at some point during the 28-year period that passes between the first and third film, we see the rise of Sir Jimmy Crystal, the leader of a Bone Cult recognizable for his track suit-wearing devouts known as "The Jimmys." That's far from the end of the story for this virus-cursed country.