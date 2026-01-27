10 Best Hockey Movies Of All Time, Ranked

There are reasons "The Ducks" warrants inclusion on this list, but almost as many that keep it in tenth position. To its credit, the 1992 Disney feel-good flick made a cultural impact and almost $51 million on a modest $10 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. Perhaps the most stunning legacy of "The Mighty Ducks" is the Disney-owned NHL team the name "Mighty Ducks of Anaheim" and uniforms from the film until the team was sold to Henry Samueli in 2005. Emilio Estevez stars in the film as Gordon Bombay, a wealthy lawyer who is arrested for driving drunk and assigned to coach a sad-sack Pee Wee hockey team as community service. Gordon ends up facing off with his own youth hockey past as well; his abusive coach from two decades past commands an opposing team, but Gordon and the Mighty Ducks win an unlikely championship. Many of the Mighty Ducks are still acting to this day, although most of them look quite different now.

"The film is predictable and formulaic: the "damaged coach revives hapless team of misfits" framework underpins other youth sports classics like "Bad News Bears" and "Little Giants" and there's not much originality to screenwriter Steven Brill's interpretation of the theme. Roger Ebert gave "The Mighty Ducks" two stars and wrote that it "might have been written by a computer program." It is far more popular with audiences than professionals like Ebert and us here at Looper, and the film's Tomatoes scores reflect this. The critics' favorable rating is a woeful 27%, while audiences approve at a 65% clip. It inspired disappointing and a slightly off-theme animated , and the original remains the most significant and watchable of the bunch.