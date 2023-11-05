Seann William Scott's Transformation From American Pie To Today

He's plied his trade in a variety of different genres since he burst onto the scene back in the late '90s, but Seann William Scott will always be known for his turn as the obnoxious Steve Stifler in the hit teen comedy "American Pie." While a lot of actors come to hate their breakout role due to typecasting, that's not the case with Scott, who still has a soft spot for The Stifmeister.

"I just love that character," Scott told Us Weekly in 2023 before going on to reveal that he wouldn't say no to reprising the role if the right opportunity came along. "I think that could be really fun to see that character again, but it'd have to be, like, a perfect script," he said.

The fact that Scott is open to the idea of playing Stifler again will come as music to the ears of "American Pie" fans, but even if he doesn't, there are plenty of other places you can see the actor in action. The Minnesota native has played plenty of other memorable characters in the years since "American Pie" first hit cineplexes, and he's been through quite the transformation in that time.