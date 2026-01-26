10 Most Cringe-Worthy Comedies Of All Time, Ranked

Comedy is one of the few film genres where the entire point is to elicit a reaction from its audience. If you watch a comedy without so much as smirking, then it must've done a pretty poor job. The idea of garnering a physical response from viewers gets taken to the next level with cringe comedy. Shows like "The Office" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" aren't merely trying to get you to laugh; they also want you to squirm in your seat as you watch a character make a complete fool out of themselves out of some minor social faux pas.

To be clear, there's a difference in a cringe comedy that's specifically trying to make you feel awkward and a comedy that happens to be cringey by accident. There are plenty of films that'll make you cringe for all of the wrong reasons: You don't feel bad for the characters, or you feel bad for everyone who had to take part in making such a terribly embarrassing piece of cinema. We call that the "Movie 43 Effect."

On the other hand, these films are the best at what they do. They're the most cringe-worthy comedies of all time that figured out how to make audiences feel icky but still want to come back for more.