10 Best '90s Comedy Movies Ranked
Theatrical comedies don't have the same cultural cache today as they did in years past, with superhero movies and big-budget sci-fi adventures front-loading box office receipts. Believe it or not, though, as recently as the '90s, comedies were some of the biggest movies at the ticket counter, often topping the charts. In fact, the 1990s might be the last decade to turn out a host of all-time great theatrical comedies while producing some of the biggest movie stars in history, like Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, and Dave Chappelle. It wasn't just fresh-faced sketch comedy artists, though, with '80s holdovers like Robin Williams and Bill Murray continuing to put out some of their best films.
That decade saw the emergence of the gross-out comedy flick, forcing '80s slapstick farces into the backseat. At the same time, tentpole blockbuster adventures began embracing their funnier side, meaning even the biggest action movies could bring the laughs. Stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone began playing comedian. There was a boom of parody movies, an entire subgenre of films adapted from "Saturday Night Live" skits, and even a few sci-fi adventures that had us keeling over in the aisles. With so many to choose from, it wasn't easy to narrow it down to just 10, but we believe we've found the cream of the crop and ranked them from great to greatest. Think you know who made our top spot? Read on to find out.
10. There's Something About Mary
The 1990s saw the emergence of the Farrelly Brothers, a directing duo whose filmography is filled with duds like "Kingpin" and "Shallow Hal." Surprisingly, though, they're also responsible for not one but two of the decade's best, beginning with the 1998 romantic comedy "There's Something About Mary," starring Ben Stiller, Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, and Chris Elliot.
In "There's Something About Mary," we meet Ted Stroehmann (Stiller), who years after his high school prom ended in disaster still hasn't been able to recover from the embarrassment. It's 13 years later and he's obsessed with his old girlfriend Mary (Diaz), and though he's graduated from the awkward malaise of his teenage years, he decides to set off on an awkward and painful journey to rekindle their connection. It's easier said than done, of course, as his former flame has no shortage of potential suitors now that she's blossomed into a successful surgeon who also happens to be drop-dead gorgeous. And all of Ted's rivals prove just as head over heels for her as he is, setting them off on the chase of a lifetime.
Hilariously irreverent and comically violent, "There's Something About Mary" is the perfect example of a gross-out comedy done right. Because it's not just disgusting, juvenile humor — though there's plenty of that too, including an iconic ejaculate joke that's never not funny, no matter how childish it might be — but also plenty of sardonic humor and cutting satire. It made Ben Stiller a comedy legend, and it remains Diaz's highest-grossing live-action film to this day.
9. Friday
The early '90s saw a flurry of films led by hip-hop stars. This included Tupac Shakur starring in "Juice" and "Poetic Justice," and Ice-T appearing in "New Jack City" with Wesley Snipes. But it wasn't just dramas — 1997 also saw the release of "Friday," a side-splitting comedy starring Ice Cube and directed by future "Fast and the Furious" director F. Gary Gray making his big screen directorial debut. Written by Cube with collaborator DJ Pooh, "Friday" also features Nia Long, Chris Tucker, Regina King, and Bernie Mac.
Set in South Central L.A., "Friday" serves as something of a rebuke to the grittier films in the so-called "hood" genre as more of a slice-of-life comedy centered on the daily trials and tribulations of a group of inner-city friends. Cube and Tucker play a pair of down-on-their-luck friends named Craig and Smokey, who owe a local drug dealer a whole lot of money.
A stoner comedy from the other side of the tracks, "Friday" makes "Dazed and Confused" look quaint by comparison. A mix of slapstick farce and borderline parody, the movie has as much stinging social commentary as it does first-rate comedy. In fact, it was funny enough to not just be a hit, but spawn a franchise, getting two sequels ("Next Friday" and "Friday After Next") and even an animated spin-off. Though it rarely gets mentioned among the top films of the decade, it more than earns its place. It also remains a cultural meme some 30 years later, with the iconic farewell "Bye, Felicia" becoming common parlance among a sarcastic segment of the population.
8. Galaxy Quest
One of the best spoof movies of all time, "Galaxy Quest" hit at the height of the parody boom in the '90s alongside classics like "Hot Shots," "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," and the "Naked Gun" franchise. As a big-budget sci-fi adventure, though, "Galaxy Quest" transcended the spoof genre, with an all-star cast that includes Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, and Sam Rockwell.
Part homage, part mockery, "Galaxy Quest" lampoons "Star Trek" — but not just the show itself, as it also revels in taking easy digs at the wackiness of sci-fi fandom. The film centers on the cast of a cult classic sci-fi TV show who are mistaken for real outer space adventurers when a group of aliens arrive on Earth looking for help in a battle against a band of intergalactic tyrants. Allen plays the washed-up, pompous William Shatner-like leading man Jason Nesmith, who finds himself in over his head as he leads an interstellar fight to defend not just their alien allies but the Earth itself.
Though you might expect the humor of "Galaxy Quest" to be lost on non-Trekkies, it's actually quite the opposite. Though the meta gags about the Final Frontier are obvious, it's really the sharp-witted script and impeccable comedic performances that make the film one of the best of the decade. In fact, it even ranked on our list of '90s alien movies that should be required viewing.
7. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Following the success of "Wayne's World" and its sequel, Mike Myers came back with an original creation. Well, original insofar as it wasn't adapted from an existing "Saturday Night Live" sketch. Instead, it was an overt parody of the "James Bond" franchise and spy films in general. Released in 1997, "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" is essentially one long joke about the ridiculousness of the spy genre and the era, yet it manages to be both a searing mockery and a hilarious, original comedy in its own right.
"Austin Powers" follows the exploits of a '60s era English secret agent who was cryogenically frozen to safeguard the world from his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil (also played by Mike Myers). Awakened in the late 1990s, Powers must adjust to culture shock while facing off against his oldest and most dangerous foe. The film is filled with so many sight gags and fourth-wall-breaking jokes that it takes multiple viewings to catch them all.
But as good as Myers is in the dual roles — delivering memorable one-lines and catchphrases that have since seeped into the public consciousness — it's the film's ensemble that elevates the movie from mere spoof to truly effervescent comedy, with Michael York, Rob Lowe, and Elizabeth Hurley rounding out the cast. Followed by a pair of sequels released in the 2000s, the "Austin Powers" series succeeded where similar parodies failed. There's still talk of a long-awaited fourth movie, but will it ever happen?
6. Wayne's World
"Austin Powers" wasn't the first big screen hit for Mike Meyers in the 1990s. He also starred in 1993's criminally underrated "So I Married an Ax Murderer," a romantic comedy that bombed at the box office but still become a cult classic. But it was a year earlier that the "Saturday Night Live" alum made his big-screen debut in "Wayne's World," a comedy adapted from his "SNL" sketch of the same name alongside Dana Carvey. Together they reprised their roles as Wayne and Garth, a pair of bumbling wannabe rock stars who host a public access TV variety show from their parents' basement.
In the film, Myers and Carvey are joined by Rob Lowe, who plays slick big-city TV producer Benjamin Kane, who wants to take their show to a major national TV network. The dim-witted duo are happy to bask in the limelight, but before long, they find themselves forced to fight the network as executives begin meddling with their show. At the same time, Wayne is also at odds with Kane over the affections of Cassandra Wong (Tia Carrere).
While there have been many movies adapted from "SNL" skits that failed to deliver (we're looking at you, "Ladies Man"), "Wayne's World" is easily the best of them all. Somehow able to sustain a one-note joke over a feature-length runtime, the satirical comedy of Myers and Carvey manages to play better on the big screen thanks to its strong supporting cast and '80s-style caper story. Its bigger budget, too, allowed for bigger gags, including a stinging product placement joke that's even funnier today than it was in 1992.
5. Men in Black
Part sci-fi action, part slapstick comedy, "Men in Black" thrusts Will Smith into the role of a reckless, street-smart NYPD detective who joins the government's most shadowy intelligence agency, the Men in Black. Tasked with protecting humanity from our extraterrestrial neighbors, the group's been around for decades operating in total secrecy. When grizzled Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) loses his partner, he finds himself in need of a new recruit, one who materializes in the form of spunky New York cop James Edwards (Smith).
Now a full-fledged member of every conspiracy theorist's favorite organization, Edwards takes on the identity of Agent J and is partnered with Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) as the duo set off to recover a pocket-sized device and return it to the alien race it was stolen from before they annihilate the entire planet.
"Men in Black" spawned a trio of sequels and an animated spin-off, but none of the titles that followed could live up to the lightning in a bottle that was the 1997 original. Part of what makes the film work so well, and why its comedic moments shine, is the way it avoids going too far with its jokes. More grounded than you'd expect for a comedy about a group of Earthbound space cops, the film lets the ridiculousness of the proceedings — and the dazzling chemistry between funnyman Smith and the straight-laced Jones — do most of the heavy lifting.
4. Dumb and Dumber
The '90s saw Jim Carrey take on some of his most memorable roles, which showcased his true range as an actor. Though he later starred in more serious favorites like "The Truman Show," 1994 was all comedies, with not one, not two, but three fan favorites released that calendar year. While "The Mask" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" all have a right to a spot on our list, it's "Dumb and Dumber" that makes the cut.
Helmed by first-time director Peter Farrelly and co-written by his brother Bobby, "Dumb and Dumber" saw Carrey alongside Jeff Daniels playing a pair of not-so-bright roommates who embark on a cross-country road trip to return a woman's lost briefcase. In a comical mixup, the pair's good deed winds up having disastrous consequences, with the contents of the briefcase being a fat stash of money, intended to pay off a ransom in exchange for the woman's family. To make matters worse, the kidnappers still want their money, now tailing them across the country with the pair of halfwits none the wiser.
As the name suggests, "Dumb and Dumber" doesn't deliver on many highbrow laughs. Instead, the film is packed with slapstick shenanigans, bottom-feeding jokes, and enough crass humor to live up to its title. And while that might not sound like the ingredients for one of the decade's best offerings, the unexpected chemistry between Carrey and Daniels is really where the heart is.
3. Office Space
Woirkplace comedies are a staple of television, but when it comes to the movies, "Office Space" might be the best ever, not just from the '90s. Set at a fictional office of a tech company, we meet Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston), an anonymous button masher who is fed up with his soul-sucking desk job. With no hope of escape, Peter is pushed to his breaking point by just how mundane and pointless his life has become.
A trip to a therapist to cope with the stressors leaves him with a newfound sense of apathy, yet he paradoxically finds himself climbing the corporate ladder, much to his own bemusement. But still far from satisfied, Gibbons rebels against the office culture that dominates his life, roping his coworkers into a scheme to stealthily steal funds from their employer.
A scathing critique of American corporate culture, 1999's "Office Space" might be one of the most quotable comedies of the decade. A bumbling cast of characters, its dry satire of office culture that anyone who's worked in the field can identify with, and the snappy dialogue of "King of the Hill" creator Mike Judge all combine to make "Office Space" a true timeless classic. Enduring praise from audiences serves as a testament to the film's staying power, with the doldrums of corporate America helping make it a cult favorite and an anthem for office apathy decades later.
2. The Big Lebowski
It's a common trope to thrust innocent and unsuspecting characters into the path of some criminal dealings that leave them in over their heads, as comedy ensues. But arguably no film before or since has pulled it off quite as well as "The Big Lebowski." More than just a great comedy, it may also be one of the best movies of the decade, period, directed by the team of Ethan and Joel Cohen, whose film "Blood Simple," often ranks as one of the best crime thrillers of the '80s.
"The Big Lebowski" is all about a case of mistaken identity that lands perpetual stoner Jeffrey Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) in hot water with a gang of criminals. Though he tries to set the record straight, he and his bowling buddies Walter (John Goodman) and Donny (Steve Buscemi) are along for the ride on a tale of kidnappings, designer rugs, and rampaging nihilists.
Though it's without a doubt one of the best of the decade, "The Big Lebowski" surprisingly wasn't as popular upon release as its legacy might have you believe. The film's offbeat nature wasnt fully understood by critics at the time, but Steve Buscemi knows why it eventually became a hit. Today, the film is seen as one of the strongest entries in the Coen Brothers' storied filmographies and an all-time comedy great.
1. Groundhog Day
If you're a fan of '90s comedies, it should come as no surprise that "Groundhog Day" sits in our top spot. A comedy with a decidedly fantastical twist, it blends time travel with romantic comedy in a way only Murray could pull off. As he did in "Scrooged" before it, Murray plays a cantankerous, cynical, and pompous big-city jerk who nobody likes. This time though, he's Phil Connors, an egotistical weatherman tasked with covering the annual Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
But when a freak snowstorm strikes the town, Connors finds himself stranded in the rural community he despises. When he wakes up the next morning, things go from bad to worse when he realizes he's being forced to relive the same day — Groundhog Day — over and over. Now in a neverending nightmare, Connors goes on a personal journey of self-discovery while falling in love with his new producer (Andie MacDowell).
Though it might sound more like an episode of "The Twilight Zone," "Groundhog Day" dives headfirst into the most absurd aspects of time travel that even sci-fi movies ignore, while also being a heartfelt story of love and loss. It's not a bold claim to call "Groundhog Day" a nearly perfect comedy: Every joke lands, while the direction of Murray's longtime collaborator Harold Ramis helps kick things into a whole other gear. Murray is at his very best, delivering what may be his most iconic role outside of "Ghostbusters."