10 Best '90s Comedy Movies Ranked

The 1990s saw the emergence of the Farrelly Brothers, a directing duo whose filmography is filled with duds like "Kingpin" and "Shallow Hal." Surprisingly, though, they're also responsible for not one but two of the decade's best, beginning with the 1998 romantic comedy "There's Something About Mary," starring Ben Stiller, Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, and Chris Elliot.

In "There's Something About Mary," we meet Ted Stroehmann (Stiller), who years after his high school prom ended in disaster still hasn't been able to recover from the embarrassment. It's 13 years later and he's obsessed with his old girlfriend Mary (Diaz), and though he's graduated from the awkward malaise of his teenage years, he decides to set off on an awkward and painful journey to rekindle their connection. It's easier said than done, of course, as his former flame has no shortage of potential suitors now that she's blossomed into a successful surgeon who also happens to be drop-dead gorgeous. And all of Ted's rivals prove just as head over heels for her as he is, setting them off on the chase of a lifetime.

Hilariously irreverent and comically violent, "There's Something About Mary" is the perfect example of a gross-out comedy done right. Because it's not just disgusting, juvenile humor — though there's plenty of that too, including an iconic ejaculate joke that's never not funny, no matter how childish it might be — but also plenty of sardonic humor and cutting satire. It made Ben Stiller a comedy legend, and it remains Diaz's highest-grossing live-action film to this day.