Tom Hanks And Carrie Fisher Crossed Paths In A Forgotten '80s Comedy

It's no big secret that most of Tom Hanks' best movies are the ones he made in the '90s when he officially hit A-list leading man status. And despite a very prolific career as not only an actor but a writer, Carrie Fisher will forever be Princess Leia to the average person. So what were the two actors doing in the '80s, after Fisher first retired from space operas and before Hanks was racking up hit films and Oscar wins? They were making silly '80s movies, of course — including the one they starred in together called "The Man with One Red Shoe."

Released in 1985, "The Man with One Red Shoe" stars Hanks as a man named Richard Drew who becomes embroiled in international espionage entirely by happenstance. But the man's life is already such a complicated mess that he doesn't even notice, writing off the wild things that happen to him and the outrageous characters that come into his life as just more examples of the chaos he was already experiencing. Case in point, Paula (Fisher), who was already a wildcard presence in Richard's life as the slightly unhinged married woman that Richard hooked up with.

"The Man with One Red Shoe" wasn't well received by critics and was a box office flop, though it does sometimes find its way into discussions about and lists of the underrated movies of both Hanks and Fisher.