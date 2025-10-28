Tom Hanks And Carrie Fisher's Classic '80s Comedy Is Streaming For Free

With generation-defining hits like "Big" and George Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy on their respective resumes, Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher were among the biggest movie stars on the planet during the 1980s. Before the decade was up, the pair brought their star power and their razor-sharp comedic skills to a film called "The 'Burbs," a pitch-black comedy directed by "Gremlins" mastermind Joe Dante.

Released in 1989, "The 'Burbs" stars Hanks and Fisher as Ray and Carol Peterson, an ordinary couple raising their young son in the suburbs. While enjoying some vacation time at home, Ray becomes increasingly obsessed with his reclusive new neighbors, the Klopeks, and the strange sounds emanating from their house at night. Are there killers on the block? You can find out for yourself on Tubi, where the movie is currently available to stream for free.

Despite Carol's concerns, Ray joins forces with overgrown manchild Art Weingartner (Rick Ducommun), Vietnam War veteran Mark Rumsfield (Bruce Dern), and cool-dude teenager Ricky Butler (Corey Feldman, another big star in the '80s) to investigate the Klopeks' bizarre activities. Events soon spin dangerously (and hilariously) out of control as Ray and his friends' schemes threaten to destroy the suburb. Witty and imaginative, "The 'Burbs" is a dark and delicious satire that's a must-see for fans of Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher.