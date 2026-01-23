One Chicago's 2026 Crossover Sounds Awfully Familiar

Every year, NBC's One Chicago shows get together for a world-shaking, multi-series crossover event that spans all three programs. But this time around the plotline sounds pretty familiar — like the kind of chaos that an episode of fellow procedural "9-1-1" would produce.

OneChi's latest three-part event will air on March 4 and will use a passenger jet as a gateway to calamity, with the plane going silent mid-flight and revealing a deeper problem that threatens a vast amount of lives. In similar fashion, "9-1-1" also loves abandoning its characters in the stratosphere or forcing them to deal with plane crashes. For instance, Season 8 of the drama opens with a three-part episode in which a passenger aircraft comes under attack from a swarm of bees, leaving series regular Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) to land the airliner with the help of her flight instructor. Then the Season 9 premiere sends Athena and Hen (Aisha Hinds) into space, only for them to weather a geomagnetic storm and wind up stranded.

While the One Chicago universe's take on the air disaster trope will likely be as serious as a heart attack compared to the outlandish nature of "9-1-1," it's hard not to see the similarity between the two action-packed juggernauts.