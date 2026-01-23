Chicago Med Season 11: Was That Really Courtney Vandersloot In Episode 10?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 10 — "Frost on Fire"

"Chicago Med" doesn't often work with celebrity guest stars, preferring to use famous actors in small roles instead of letting people play themselves. But "Frost on Fire" is an exception to that rule; yes, that really was the WNBA's Courtney Vandersloot who popped in for a visit.

The point guard shows up to give a boost to Kristen Thompson (Tatum Jones), a collegiate hoopster who's being treated by John Frost (Darren Barnet) and one of the most divisive characters on "Chicago Med," Dean Archer (Steven Weber), for an ACL tear and what looks like a drug overdose. Kristen claims she's no addict and has only ever been on antidepressants — which she stopped taking because they never seem to work. In a One Chicago franchise crossover moment, Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), the paramedic who brought Kristen in, says she was only given a small amount of fentanyl. That causes Frost to wonder if Novak accidentally gave Kristen an overdose. But a little medical digging reveals that Kristen is a rapid metabolizer: she's able to absorb drugs into her system much more quickly than your average person, explaining both her OD and her resistance to antidepressants.

But Kristen still has to cope with her injured leg, which will require surgery. Frost — whose past as a child star once concealed a dark secret – uses his fame for good and makes some calls. Vandersloot arrives at the hospital soon after with a jersey in her hand, and Kristen is elated as she chats with her idol. With that, the day is saved — which Vandersloot typically does on the court.