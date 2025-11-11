One Of Chicago Med's Most Divisive Characters Was Almost Killed Off Early

Dean Archer (Steven Weber) has had his share of detractors during his time on "Chicago Med," but did you know his story arc was almost completely different? Weber revealed during an appearance on The One Chicago Podcast that Dean was almost killed off during his first season on the program. The actor said that in the original sides he auditioned with, "the character was a guy who was a naval surgeon, who had been to Afghanistan, had been wounded, had PTSD, and in fact, at the end of this arc was going to do some self-harm." Weber added that this version of Archer "was suffering and had untreated trauma, and at the end of this guy's story, he was not gonna make it."

So, what changed the producers' minds? "Halfway through [the initial arc], I think they decided that this character had more depth and appeal and possibilities beyond where they were gonna take him," Weber explained. "And so after that, they decided not to end the character, and they brought me back the next season for a number of [episodes]. And then from there, it sort of got longer." Indeed, Dean Archer stepped in for the departing Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as attending physician in Chicago Gaffney Medical Center's ER during Season 7 and Weber has been a regular ever since — a fact that seems to amaze him, since Archer did some very questionable things during Season 6.