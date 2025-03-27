Chicago Med Season 10: Episode 16 Confirms A Dark Secret About Frost's Past

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 16 — "Poster Child"

The background of newbie Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet of "Never Have I Ever") has been revealed with deliberate slowness over the course of Season 10. Episode 15, "Down in a Hole," brought Ainsley Towne (Jessalyn Gilsig), a woman Frost describes as an old friend, back to town. But in case you were wondering why the sight of Ainsley made John vomit, "Poster Child" explains that they were involved in a relationship when John was 15 and she was in her thirties.

John confesses the entire situation to Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) after she catches Ainsley and John kissing in Chicago Gaffney Medical's supply closet. He explains that when he was starring in the sitcom "Nick of Time," Ainsley played his mother and initiated their sexual contact. John adds that the connection ended when he was 17 years old.

Maggie doesn't hesitate to all but label this as grooming and child rape. But John can't see himself as a victim, explaining that he was an emancipated minor living on his own at the time and that while it was "technically" wrong, he was in control and made his own decisions. He rejects Maggie's attempt to comfort him and walks away, later confessing his old love for Ainsley while rejecting further overtures from her. It's a jaw-dropping revelation that might explain why John is such a dedicated pediatrician.