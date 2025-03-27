Chicago Med Season 10: Episode 16 Confirms A Dark Secret About Frost's Past
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 16 — "Poster Child"
The background of newbie Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet of "Never Have I Ever") has been revealed with deliberate slowness over the course of Season 10. Episode 15, "Down in a Hole," brought Ainsley Towne (Jessalyn Gilsig), a woman Frost describes as an old friend, back to town. But in case you were wondering why the sight of Ainsley made John vomit, "Poster Child" explains that they were involved in a relationship when John was 15 and she was in her thirties.
John confesses the entire situation to Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) after she catches Ainsley and John kissing in Chicago Gaffney Medical's supply closet. He explains that when he was starring in the sitcom "Nick of Time," Ainsley played his mother and initiated their sexual contact. John adds that the connection ended when he was 17 years old.
Maggie doesn't hesitate to all but label this as grooming and child rape. But John can't see himself as a victim, explaining that he was an emancipated minor living on his own at the time and that while it was "technically" wrong, he was in control and made his own decisions. He rejects Maggie's attempt to comfort him and walks away, later confessing his old love for Ainsley while rejecting further overtures from her. It's a jaw-dropping revelation that might explain why John is such a dedicated pediatrician.
Frost's experience explains why he cares so much for children
John Frost's background as a victim of both the Hollywood machine and one of his co-stars may explain why he's such an advocate for the children he works with. He has been notably protective of the vulnerable during his brief time with the hospital. Remember how he stood up for a child who had been transferred to Chicago Gaffney, right in the middle of the boating tragedy in the Season 10 premiere? "Just because this kid wasn't on that ship does not mean she isn't in danger," Frost pointed out. Yes, he uses his charm and winning ways, but he also takes medicine quite seriously.
Now that Maggie knows John's secret, this places their mildly flirtatious, smooth-as-silk working relationship in a new light. She clearly wants to offer him comfort he doesn't need, which leads John to explain that just because they horse around at work doesn't mean she can explain his history back to him. We'll have to wait and see how this affects John's relationship with Maggie — and how he ultimately comes to view his connection to Ainsley.
If you or anyone you know may be the victim of child abuse, or has been a victim of sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below:
- Contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
- Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).