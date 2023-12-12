5 Movies That Were Almost 'Banned' Due To Explicit Sex Scenes

Content warning: sexual abuse and assault

After years of trying to stifle more scandalous aspects of films through moves like the implementation of the Hayes Code, the Motion Picture Association of America, or the MPAA, introduced a ratings system in 1968 — and history was made. From that point on, parents or those concerned with the content of specific films could see if a film boasted a G rating for General Audiences, PG for Parental Guidance Suggested, PG-13 for Parents Strongly Cautioned, and R for Restricted. There's one more, though: NC-17, which means that anyone under the age of 17 can't even watch the movie in theaters without a parent or guardian by their side.

It should come as no surprise that films slapped with an NC-17 rating have much more trouble finding a market or even scoring a theatrical release. Without explicitly "banning" the below films, the MPAA all but ensured that these films would face extremely limited releases and struggle with advertising, which basically guarantees the films will flop. That way, the MPAA doesn't face outright claims of censorship by truly banning everything, but making it impossible for a film to release or advertise is kind of the same thing.

Throughout cinematic history, some films have been saddled with highly restrictive ratings, all but guaranteeing the movie will only be seen by a smaller audience. Here are just a few selections of the movies that had trouble securing a release due to explicit sexual content.