The Franchise Review: HBO Super-Satire Has Fun Stars But Tired Discourse

One challenge "The Franchise" faces when it comes to standing out is that audiences are almost as inundated with superhero parodies as they are with straight-up superheroes — and even the mainstream franchise productions are often (either brilliantly or insidiously, depending on your perspective) extremely self-aware. When "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" made a funnier and more brutal mockery of Kevin Feige than "The Franchise" does, one questions how much bite this show's perspective really has.

The best genre satires come from a place of knowledge, and while this crew of writers knows how to put together creative profanities and compelling Sorkin-style walk-and-talks, I'm inclined to question how much they really know or care about the debates around the superhero genre. The "superheroes are killing cinema" perspective expressed through Dag mostly seems to come down to "this stuff is silly" — which it undoubtedly is, but I don't consider silliness a problem, and it's not the problem Martin Scorsese was talking about in the articles that kickstarted this interminable argument five years ago. The question of how seriously to take this stuff gets further muddled when Daniel talks about Eric's vision being a "dark and gritty" one, despite everything we see on set looking more like the camp of James Wan's "Aquaman" than the self-seriousness of Zack Snyder's "Batman v. Superman."

Aside from the issue of "superhero fatigue" actually affecting the box office in the 2020s, a lot of the industry satire feels like it would have been more relevant five years ago. The jokes about pandering to Chinese backers are funny in execution, but hasn't one of the big post-COVID box office stories been that the Chinese market no longer cares as much about American films? The episode about Maximum's "woman problem" also has a dated set-up — Marvel and DC are way more inclusive now than they were a decade ago — but ends up being the strongest episode overall because its central concern about how "fans" treat women in these franchises remains all too relevant. Katherine Waterston gives a great performance playing the broken-down Brie Larson stand-in, and the way Daniel opposes The Lilac Ghost's new powers not out of explicit misogyny but sheer nerd pedantry is an interesting wrinkle of conflict.

The actors — the actors playing the actors, to be precise — are the most fun part of "The Franchise." The archetype of a Shakespearean slumming it in franchise projects is a familiar one — Alan Rickman in "Galaxy Quest" remains the best example — but Richard E. Grant is perfect for it, and the fresh wrinkle to Peter's specific character is just how amusingly nasty he is. He wants to get canceled but can't, because everyone already expects him to be poorly behaved, ill-prepared, and horrifically un-PC. Billy Magnussen is also spot-on casting for an actor who looks like a "Chris"-level star but just isn't. A subplot about his superhero steroid regimen gets one of the biggest laughs, and the episode where he reunites with an old sitcom co-star is another highlight.