How To Watch The Aurora Teagarden Movies In Order

Based on a series of books by Charlaine Harris, the Aurora Teagarden movies on Hallmark follow the titular character as she solves crimes in her small town. The films aren't the first adaptations of Harris's work; she's the author of the Sookie Stackhouse novels, which was famously used as inspiration for the series "True Blood." Unlike those stories, Aurora Teagarden doesn't feature any supernatural creatures, but there's still just as much intrigue and mystery.

They may not be considered the best Hallmark movies, but with 21 Aurora Teagarden entries, it can be difficult to decide where to start watching for new fans. The films are best watched in release order, starting with "A Bone to Pick" from 2015. They build off of each other with overarching plots that won't make sense unless you know everything that came before it, and that's in addition to each story influencing Aurora's life, decisions, and personal relationships. By watching in release order, the character of Aurora steadily comes to light with the help of her investigations, her friends and family, and people from her past.