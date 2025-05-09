15 Best Hallmark Channel Movies Ranked Worst To Best
Known for its family-friendly and often touching storylines, the Hallmark Channel has dominated cable television for decades with its extensive list of made-for-TV movies. Good luck flipping through the channel's lineup come December and not happening upon the tale of an unlikely couple finding true love just in time for Christmas.
But despite a perceived lack of quality, they're not all bad, and there may even be a scientific reason they're so beloved. While the movies earned a reputation for being packed with clichés, so much so that some fans — and detractors — dub it the "Hallmark Formula," there's no denying that the network has released some truly solid flicks over the years.
With such a massive — and growing — catalog of films, it's no easy feat to try and determine the best titles in Hallmark's daunting collection. Just ask a handful of fans from long-running franchises such as Marvel or James Bond to name a favorite flick from those comparably small libraries, and you're sure to get a slew of wildly different answers. That said, we've taken a look at audience ratings and overall quality while taking into consideration the stories themselves to determine the 15 best Hallmark Channel movies to ever air.
15. Autumn Dreams
After getting married when they were younger, only for things between them to go sour, former couple Annie Hancock (Jill Wagner) and Ben Lawson (Colin Egglesfield) left their relationship in the past. But when it's discovered that an overlooked piece of legal shenanigans means that their divorce was never finalized, they find themselves having to work together to finally close the book on their marriage. As you might expect, however, they wind up finding out that they might still have more in common than they thought and realize that they might not be ready to call it quits on their forgotten union just yet. The only problem? Both Annie and Ben are engaged to other people, leaving them with the unenviable task of sorting the whole mess out.
Praised for its performances from the two leads, "Autumn Dreams" is a step above the usual romantic dramas we see on Hallmark. Plus, the crisp fall setting helps the film stand out from the rest of Hallmark's greats, making it that much more memorable. Though it's a ways away from the channel's finest film, "Autumn Dreams" is still well worth checking out.
14. The Color of Rain
Balancing romantic elements with deeper family drama, "The Color of Rain" is a bit more serious than your standard Hallmark Channel fare, which is something of a trend among their best films. That said, it's as heartwarming as any of their best titles and is a must-see for audiences ready to have their heartstrings tugged at by its sadder moments.
The story centers on mother and widow Gina Kell (Lacey Chabert), who, after the death of her husband, is struggling to pick up the pieces of her broken home. In an unexpected parallel, local father Michael Spehn (Warren Christie) recently lost his spouse as well, leaving him in a tragically similar situation. What begins as platonic commiseration soon blossoms into an exciting, if sometimes rocky, romance. Together, they navigate not just the perils of new love but also the lingering grief from their tragic losses as well as the veritable minefield of trying to gain their children's support for their relationship.
13. Round and Round
Imagine if Bill Murray's classic "Groundhog Day" were made by Hallmark, and you'll start to have an idea of what "Round and Round" is all about. Set amidst the Jewish festival of lights — specifically on the holiday's seventh day — we follow Rachel (Vic Michaelis), who finds herself reliving the same day over and over — a day that comes to a chaotic end at her family's Hanukkah party. At her side is the geeky Zach (Bryan Greenberg), who just might be the only one who can help her escape the time loop.
One of the more unique titles not just in this lineup but perhaps ever released by Hallmark, thanks to its little dose of science fiction, "Round and Round" is, admittedly, not without its clichés. That said, it fully embraces its '80s comedy inspirations and has some genuinely witty dialogue, which, when coupled with some truly hilarious and romantic moments, makes it a modern Hallmark classic, even if it didn't rank on our list of time loops in movies and TV shows.
12. The Nine Lives of Christmas
Whether it's the gifts, the great food, or simply the holiday spirit, there's a reason those who celebrate Christmas usually consider it the best holiday around. It's why the festive season has become such a common period for so many of Hallmark's films to be set. Now, throw in a pair of feline friends, and you've got the makings of a top-tier rom-com that truly is the cat's meow – "The Nine Lives of Christmas."
Hopeless romantic Marilee White (Kimberley Sustad) just hasn't been able to find the right time for love. And for jaded Zachary Stone (legit big screen star Brandon Routh), true love might as well not exist. Nonetheless, it's a Hallmark movie, so the two are destined to cross paths. But it's also Santa Claws, not Santa Claus, that brings the two together, as their mutual love of cats forces Marilee and Zachary to get to know one another. It's paws-itively adorable, silly, and — surprisingly — pretty darn good for a Christmas movie about felines.
11. Loving Leah
Another Hallmark movie that tackles the tough topic of losing a beloved spouse, "Loving Leah" sees Lauren Ambrose (of "Yellowjackets" fame) take on the lead role of Leah Lever, a woman whose life is torn apart after the death of her husband. Adding a wrinkle to the already complicated time in her life, her husband's estranged brother, Jake Lever (Adam Kaufman), finds himself duty-bound to become part of Leah's life, not just because of his late brother, but also to act in accordance with an unexpected religious custom. Given that Leah is both single and childless, Jake is expected to enter a strictly platonic relationship with her, something that both may find harder to accept — or keep platonic — than they could ever expect.
Tackling complex topics including death and our relationship with faith, and with plenty of romantic drama sprinkled throughout, "Loving Leah" will get you fee-line good (oh, sorry, we're still stuck on the cat puns). Believe it or not, this movie was nominated for an Emmy Award thanks to the efforts of casting director Lynn Kressel, further cementing "Loving Leah" as not just a standout Hallmark movie, but one that nearly goes toe-to-toe with "real" movies.
10. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
With all the cooking, shopping lists, and endless gift wrapping, it can be easy to lose sight of what makes the Christmas season so important. That's the exact boat single mom Jennifer Cullen (Brooke Burns) finds herself in when the yuletide season comes around in "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year." But when her uncle Ralph (Henry Winkler) comes home for the holidays, he brings a stranded traveler he met at the airport named Morgan (Warren Christie). With Morgan and Jennifer having wildly different approaches to the holiday season, however, it's either a recipe for a Christmas catastrophe — or the start of something more meaningful.
With a simple, sweet message, as well as a standout performance by the Fonz himself, "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" is a solid pick for anyone looking for a cozy holiday watch. It's got its sappy moments, but that's what we all love about putting on a Hallmark movie around the holiday season, isn't it?
9. The Watsons Go to Birmingham
For the Watson family, the summer of 1963 proves to be transformative for a variety of reasons. Their life of peace in the city of Michigan is torn asunder after their cantankerous eldest son Byron (Harrison Knight) crosses the line, forcing the family to seek the wisdom of his grandmother and hopefully set him straight. But between the Watsons and their destination are hundreds of miles of open roads, as well as some ugly truths to face when they get there.
Adapted from the pages of the 1963 novel of the same name, "The Watsons Go to Birmingham" is a bit different than most Hallmark flicks, not just due to its period piece setting, but also for its depiction of real-world issues. Set amidst the turmoil of the American Civil Rights movement, the African-American Watson family witnesses firsthand the true stakes of racial injustice, with the real-life bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church being a pivotal point in the film. Though it shies away from showing some of the harsher realities of the era in order to maintain its PG rating, "The Watsons Go to Birmingham" is a faithful adaptation of its literary inspiration and is easily one of Hallmark's best movies.
8. The Christmas Secret
Another Hallmark movie adapted from a novel, "The Christmas Secret" by Donna VanLiere, tells the story of Christine Eisley (Bethany Joy Lenz). On top of being a single mom, Christine's just been laid off from her job at a local restaurant, and with an ex-husband who's only adding fuel to the fire, she's left with few options to provide for her children. To make matters even worse, she's just lost a sentimental family heirloom that served as the only remaining link between her and an estranged father. But it turns out that the same series of events that led to her bout of bad fortune might just be what turns it all around for good.
As saccharinely sweet as all of these movies are, "The Christmas Secret" is as good as it gets when it comes to holiday fare, ranking high on our list of Hallmark holiday favorites. Providing both crazy coincidences and a healthy dose of Christmas magic, it's a perfect choice if you're simply looking for a relaxing, feel-good watch.
7. Love Comes Softly
Longtime "Grey's Anatomy" fans will recognize the leading star in this one as Katherine Heigl, who's best remembered for playing "Grey's Anatomy's" affable Dr. Izzie Stevens. But in "Love Comes Softly," she steps into a role lifted from the pages of a book by author Janette Oke, playing recent widow and soon-to-be mother Marty Claridge in the days of the Wild West. As a result of her dire circumstances, Marty agrees to winter over with a local father, Clark Davis (Dale Midkiff), and his family, with plans to depart when the weather warms. But, as you may have guessed, their initially platonic relationship provides an opportunity for both lost souls to open their hearts to love again.
Like the series of novels it's based on, "Love Comes Softly" is the first entry in a series of 11 films by Hallmark, which admittedly take plenty of creative liberties with their source material. And while every entry is a solid tale of old Western drama and romance, none do it better than the one that started it all.
6. The Lost Valentine
"Lost Valentine" follows reporter Susan Allison (Jennifer Love Hewitt) as she sets out to cover a story she doesn't realize will change her life. Over 60 years earlier, amid the turmoil of WWII, young love was blossoming between star-crossed lovers Caroline (Betty White, in one of her forgotten roles) and Neil Thomas (Billy Magnussen). Love was not to be, though, as Neil was deployed to the frontlines, leaving with a valentine from Caroline ... never to return.
Still grieving the loss of her husband all those years ago (hmm, I feel like we've heard this before), and without ever receiving closure since he was declared missing in action, Caroline still holds out hope that Neil survived. Because of this, every year she returns to the spot where they vowed to meet on Valentine's Day
Stuffed to the gills with the heart and lovably sappy moments that have come to define Hallmark movies, "The Lost Valentine" is more tragic than most. The story of undying passion between Caroline and her (almost certainly dead) husband is an inspiration to the romantically challenged Susan, and it tugs at your heartstrings the entire way through. A delightful performance from the beloved Betty White and similarly solid acting all around work to make "The Lost Valentine" one of Hallmark's best.
5. Three Wise Men and a Baby
No, it's not another sequel to a certain fish-out-of-water comedy, but it certainly does take cues from the 1987 Tom Selleck/Steve Guttenberg/Ted Danson classic. As the name suggests, "Three Wise Men and a Baby" follows a trio of adult brothers who, despite still living with their mother, have a relationship with her that's tenuous at best. But when their life is turned upside down after they find themselves responsible for a baby who turned up at a nearby firehouse, they're forced to learn not only how to navigate the mysterious world of childcare but also reflect on their own relationships with their mom.
Like some of Hallmark's best films, "Three Wise Men and a Baby" trades the romantic plotlines this sort of movie typically follows for more heartwarming character moments. Receiving praise for its wacky premise and how it blends of humor with more serious moments — and above all else, the chemistry between the three leads — this one earns its spot high up on our lineup.
4. A Smile as Big as the Moon
In "A Smile as Big as the Moon," it's the mid-'80s, and Mike Kersjes (John Corbett) is a special education teacher in Michigan. When he gets the idea to try to take his class on a trip to NASA's prestigious space camp, usually reserved for only the nation's top students to attend, he faces an uphill battle. It's not just the program's requirements that throw a wrench into the equation, as everyone from schoolyard bullies to the school's top brass stands between Kersjes' students and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
A number of Hallmark hits we've already covered drew their inspiration from the pages of books, and "A Smile as Big as the Moon" is yet another in that vein. But this time the film retells a true story as it's adapted from a memoir by real-life educator Mike Kersjes. The added dose of realism only serves to enhance what already stands as a truly heartwarming film, making it an easy pick as one of Hallmark's best.
3. Beyond the Blackboard
Though perhaps best known now for her short-lived role as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and as someone who fell in love with another MCU star who once played her on-screen family member), Emily VanCamp led "Beyond the Blackboard" years earlier in 2011 as Stacey Bess, a brand new teacher in for a big surprise. When Stacey arrives at school for her first day, she discovers that she's been tasked with teaching homeless students who have been forced to learn in absolutely terrible conditions. Realizing the tremendous responsibility that's been shouldered onto her, Stacey must rely on her gumption and ingenuity to become a positive force in their lives.
Similar to the previous film on the list, "Beyond the Blackboard" was adapted from a memoir written by the real-life Stacey Bess. Though the two films are unrelated, it makes it something of a fitting companion piece to "A Smile as Big as the Moon," or just a darned good standalone film that's sure to leave you misty-eyed.
2. A Biltmore Christmas
Among the seemingly endless catalog of Hallmark movies, those set during the holidays prove to be enduring favorites for good reason. The thrill and joy of the festive season are a perfect match for the feel-good fare that the Hallmark channel pulls off so well. But even with so much competition, including a few truly great ones we covered above, there's one Christmas classic that's far and above the rest: "A Biltmore Christmas."
Dabbling in time travel, "A Biltmore Christmas" follows floundering screenwriter Lucy Collins (Bethany Joy Lenz of "A Christmas Secret"), who winds up in the 1940s while looking for inspiration on her latest film script, a remake of an in-universe holiday favorite, "His Merry Wife!" Stranger still, she's on the scene for the shooting of the classic film and is able to travel freely between past and present by way of a magical hourglass. She must tread carefully, however; even though the unique trinket allows her a chance at screenwriting greatness, any drastic actions she takes in the past — such as falling in love with the film's leading man — could have profound impacts on the future.
1. Front of the Class
We're starting to notice something of a pattern when it comes to the best Hallmark films, as the channel once again turned to the real world for inspiration, and again from the writings of an American teacher, for our number one pick. "Front of the Class" is a retelling of Brad Cohen's life, from a rough childhood to his success in adulthood and all the events in between. Struggling with Tourette's Syndrome from a young age, it was a challenge to be understood by his educators and peers alike, a tough experience that resulted in him making it his life mission to become a teacher himself.
Though it's no secret that most Hallmark movies are pretty formulaic, with lighthearted tales of romance and family aplenty, some of the best touch on more serious topics. "Front of the Class" is the perfect example of this, diving into some of the real struggles people diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome and related disorders face on a daily basis. It's that premise, combined with quality direction by Academy Award-winning director Peter Werner, that makes "Front of the Class" Hallmark's best movie — and that's saying something when you realize there are over 1000 of them!