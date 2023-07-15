Movies That Are Prequels And Sequels Simultaneously

Arguably the single greatest example of a prequel-sequel hybrid can be found in "The Godfather Part II." A six-time Oscar winner and one of the most highly-acclaimed films ever made, "The Godfather Part II" is proof — if ever it were needed — that a prequel and sequel do not need to be kept separate.

In this film, the surviving characters from "The Godfather" continue their ongoing storylines in one half of the narrative, while the other half takes place decades earlier. As Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) grows increasingly more ruthless and an irrevocable rift forms in the family, his story is intercut with the rise to power of his father Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando in the original film and here by Robert De Niro. Both plotlines are equally compelling and speak to each other on a thematic level as they showcase the formation and growth of the Corleone crime family and the similarities and differences between father and son.

Interestingly, the prequel component of "The Godfather Part II" is adapted straight from Mario Puzo's original "The Godfather" novel, while the sequel part that follows the further developments of Michael and the other surviving Corleones was entirely original material that extended beyond the book. Puzo and others eventually wrote additional novels in the book series, but "The Godfather Part II" film preceded the second book in the series by an entire decade.