12 Strongest Characters In Power Rangers, Ranked
The "Power Rangers" franchise is sprawling and convoluted yet highly entertaining. Watching the "Power Rangers" movies and TV shows in order can be a hefty task in itself, and it's saying something about the complexities of the situation that Looper has its own explainers for making sense of the Power Rangers' entire timeline and explaining every "Power Rangers" series. Add all that to the dark truth about "The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" behind the scenes, and ... well, there's a lot of lore and background story to go through.
Because of the many complexities around the franchise, it can be difficult to get a sense of the way its many heroes and villains stack up against each other. However, when we take a closer look, a handful of "Power Rangers" figures rise above the rest when it comes to pure power. Here's a look at 12 of the most powerful characters in the franchise, heroes and villains alike.
12. Lord Zedd
Popularity is its own type of power, and based on that alone, there really is no reason to keep Lord Zedd (primarily portrayed by Edwin Neal and voiced by Robert Axelrod) off of this list. While the notorious villain may not be the strongest antagonist in the franchise, he certainly has an argument for being one of the most infamous ones. Along with Rita Repulsa (primarily portrayed by Carla Perez and voiced by Barbara Goodson), Zedd is to many "Power Rangers" series what Skeletor is to the "Masters of the Universe" franchise. He's a supervillain who wields command over vast forces of evil, and who can seem pretty much invincible right up until he's not.
Striking a balance between genuine menace and later-game goofiness, the imposing Zedd is a warrior leader who can generally back up his big game talk. His unique look and monster-making abilities make him a massive threat on "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." He also appears in various villain roles in a number of other Power Ranger-adjacent series. These repeat appearances and the various powers that he has at his disposal are more than enough to earn him a spot on this list.
Still, Zedd is never really sitting at the top of the power pyramid of villains. He even has a vastly stronger boss of his own, Dark Specter. Because of this, the mighty Lord Zedd is ultimately something of a minion himself, and frankly, he does take a few too many hits over the course of the series to challenge for any higher spot than this.
11. Daggeron the Solaris Knight
"Power Rangers Mystic Force" is notably magic-happy, and its characters often wield a whole bunch of power. Daggeron (John Tui), to put it bluntly, is the very cream of the show's crop. A Mystic Force member who effectively invites himself into the group as their mentor and Sixth Ranger, Daggeron the Solaris Knight is the kind of guy who you really don't say "no" to if he decides to align himself with you. You're just glad that he hasn't gone against you.
Daggeron's power stems from the sun. As a magical member of the Mystic Wizards, he can manipulate and wield magic and owns a cool sword that he can recharge to wound virtually anything. He can blast his opponents with a series of high-powered lasers, and even freely transform into an Ancient Mystic Mode form that's even stronger than his usual, already fighting-fit shape. If all of this wasn't enough, he's also extremely durable and a well-trained warrior — and has an actual wish-granting genie of the cat persuasion, Jenji (Oliver Driver), at his disposal. All in all, it's Daggeron's magic world, and the rest of the characters are just living in it.
10. Troy Burrows
Troy Burrows (Andrew Gray) from "Power Rangers Megaforce" and "Power Rangers Super Megaforce" is a Red Ranger, but not your average one. Troy's power set isn't just limited to his own Red Ranger strength. The whole Mega Rangers squad is known for attaining the ability to tap into the powers of their respective predecessors. As the team's leader, Megaforce Red, Troy has the command of his incredibly powerful team, but he also has personal access to the powers of every single Red Ranger who has ever donned the iconic costume.
This cumulative power makes Troy a true force to be reckoned with. He commands a dragon-themed Mechazord, has energy and melee powers to spare, and can perform all the obligatory team-up antics with his Megaforce Ranger team. There may be better-known Power Ranger teams out there, but when it comes to sheer power, Troy is a tough guy to beat.
9. Karone
What's stronger than a "Power Rangers" villain or a Power Ranger? Try someone who's been both.
As the primary villain of "Power Rangers in Space," Karone (Melody Perkins) is known as Astronema — the nefarious public face of the United Alliance of Evil. This princess of darkness is so powerful that she's actually introduced casually, negating the very powerful Rita Repulsa's magical attack. Astronema goes on to terrorize the Space Rangers, utterly dominating them in battle with her array of physical abilities and magical attacks — not to mention the sway she has within the United Alliance of Evil, which is filled to the brim with powerful monsters and aliens.
Eventually, however, Astronema comes around. She begins a double life as the heroic Karone while still occasionally dipping into the Astronema persona for various reasons. Eventually, she joins her own team, the Galaxy Rangers, as their new Pink Ranger. Put all this together, and this means that Karone has a background as one of the most powerful villains around — and also access to all the usual Pink Ranger powers. Not bad, right?
8. Queen Bansheera
There are a fair number of demon figures in the "Power Rangers" franchise. Queen Bansheera (Diane Salinger) ranks among the strongest despite the fact that his minion Diabolico (Neil Kaplan) is the more prominent overall baddie of "Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue."
Though the wicked demon queen has fewer episodes under her belt than Diabolico, Bansheera is a menace. She takes her time arriving, too, before ultimately revealing her true self. Bansheera is so powerful that a major reason why she doesn't appear sooner is that her physical form requires an absurd amount of power to fully bring to reality. Adding to the effect of her otherworldy inhumanity is her terrifying and thoroughly uncaring personality. She's so evil that even her own flesh and blood means absolutely nothing to her.
Per usual, Bansheera's power set varies based on her form, but at her mightiest, she has roughly, well, all the powers. From fire, lightning, and energy manipulation to telekinesis and devastating scream attacks, she's a formidable opponent. If she doesn't feel like fighting, she can just remove the opponent's powers. Queen Bansheera can even become a giant who's virtually invulnerable. However, her arrogance is a key weakness that leads to her downfall. She has been imprisoned in the Shadow World before, and angering Diabolico too badly turns out to be a bad move that leads to her eventual and conclusive defeat.
7. Dai Shi
Dragons are a recurring element in the "Power Rangers" lore, but rarely are they taken as literally as "Power Rangers Jungle Fury" does. The show's Big Bad is called Dai Shi, and while he's usually seen possessing Black Lion Warrior Jarrod (Bede Skinner), he's actually a very legitimate giant dragon — an eight-headed one, no less.
Thousands of years old, dangerous, and fully believing that humanity should be wiped off the face of the Earth, Dai Shi is notable for the fact that he's one of the rare "Power Rangers" main antagonists who know that they might not be all that on all fronts. This is why he enlists the help of several fearsome teachers — Carnisoar (Cameron Rhodes), Jellica (Elisabeth Easther and Yuuki Ono), and Grizzaka (Derek Judge) – to become more powerful and subsequently proves himself as a truly mighty monstrosity. Dai Shi's true dragon form, in particular, is effectively impossible to beat, and could very likely do even better on this list if it wasn't for the fact that Jarrod's connection with him is a massive and exploitable weak spot.
6. Orion
Troy Burrows isn't the only force to be reckoned with in the "Power Rangers Super Megaforce" team. While he's the most powerful member of the initial core group, the show also features a very particular character in the esteemed Sixth Ranger role — and this character just so happens to blow the competition out of the water.
Orion (Cameron Jebo) is an alien from planet Andresia, who ends up joining the Super Megaforce Rangers through a unique scenario. The keeper of the Legendary Silver Morpher and the sole survivor from the villainous Armada's attack on his home planet, Orion takes a space ship to Earth and becomes the team's Silver Ranger after a series of shenanigans.
Orion's Sixth Ranger status and alien origin set him apart from the rest of his team by default. like the rest of the Super Megaforce Rangers, Orion has access to a form where he can tap into the powers of every single Sixth Ranger that's ever existed before him. His ultimate attack in his Super Megaforce Gold form can even summon versions of all former Sixth Rangers to cooperate in one gigantic offensive, which means that Orion is effectively a massively strong Power Rangers team all by himself.
5. Tommy Oliver
Good old Tommy Oliver (long-serving "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank) has worn more hats in the franchise than pretty much anyone else over the years. He's also attained more power than most during his adventures. Granted, he hasn't necessarily always wielded all of his assorted powers at once, but his overall strength is still more than enough to land him the prestigious position in the top five.
Tommy is the original Sixth Ranger, who starts out as the antagonistic Green Ranger from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" but eventually joins the group as the White Ranger. Since then, he's served in a whole host of roles in various teams, seamlessly transitioning from White Ninja Ranger to various Red Ranger roles — and even a stint as the Black Dinowhat Ranger. Thanks to his vast experience in various Ranger roles, he's also the natural choice to lead the Legendary Rangers all-stars team of history's best and brightest Power Rangers.
Tommy's wide array of powers and deep wealth of experience make him a capable operator in both field and mentor roles. His ability to rise to just about any challenge has proven time and time again that he — unlike many characters who are more powerful on paper — can survive just about anything the franchise throws at him. The devastating death of Jason David Frank in 2022 means that Tommy's days may be done in live-action "Power Rangers" projects, but both the actor and the character have left an unparalleled legacy.
4. Emperor Mavro
"Power Rangers Megaforce" and "Power Rangers Super Megaforce" have already received some Ranger-themed nods on this list. Of course, the fact that the protagonists are so strong requires a truly terrifying antagonist for them to clash with. Enter Emperor Mavro (Mike Drew), a galactic-scale threat with a massive alien army in his command.
Mavro takes his sweet time to directly enter the fray, but when he does, he proves to be far stronger than any other character the Super Megaforce team has ever faced. In fact, the emperor outright declares himself invincible, and his impressive durability goes a pretty long way toward backing up his point.
However, Emperor Mavro finds out that the combined might of the Super Megaforce team is too much for him. While withstanding this ultra-powerful group's assault as well as he does is proof of Mavro's might, at the end of the day just he lacks that extra oomph to make it to the prestigious top three.
3. Octomus the Master
Octomus the Master (John Leigh) is an octopus-themed, mega-evil entity. Octomus is the ultimate leader of all dark forces, and a truly universal threat who gives the powerful "Power Rangers Mystic Force" team trouble time and time again.
A horrific beast who looms large over the magical world, there's seemingly nothing that Octomus can't do. Various beam attacks, resurrection powers, vast control and draining abilities, and even an array of dragon-headed tentacles make him a formidable opponent, and his powers of corruption and control only add to the experience. For reference, even when the mighty hero Leanbow (Chris Graham) managed to seal Octomus in the pit, the villain simply continued to exert his influence from there, turning Leanbow into the powerful villain Koragg (Geoff Dolan) to do his bidding.
That's the kind of powerhouse Octomus is for much of his arc. Even when he's defeated, he just continues to do his thing while turning the guy who defeated him into a villain menace. That's not just sheer power — it's committment to the bit.
2. Master Org
Continuing with the theme of characters with the word "master" in their names, consider Master Org (Ilia Volok). "Power Rangers Wild Force" is one of the only "Power Rangers" series that were owned by Disney, so fittingly, its antagonist game is on point. Master Org is a ferocious monstrosity whose barbarian warlord look ranks among the more inventive creature designs in the franchise. Apart from this, his character arc involves two different beings: The true, ancient Master Org, and a scientist called Viktor Adler who becomes possessed by the villain.
Power wise, Master Org is the supreme ruler of the dangerous Org demons, born out of polluted muck, and has the entire species at his beck and call. The villain has your average energy blast powers, teleportation, super strength, and other basic "Power Rangers" baddie abilities at his disposal. However, he also has a whole host of more exotic powers, from an ability to grow into a gigantic size to controlling massive areas with his vines, plus a neat trick where he transforms into a supersized tornado. He also carries a weapon he calls the Nexus Blade, which has its own arsenal of powerful abilities that complement Master Org's own.
Master Org's sheer power wouldn't be enough with the durability to match. Unfortunately for his enemies, the villain has a bit more than that; Thanks to his Org Heart ability, he's able to reconstruct his physical body almost from scratch as long as the original heart remains intact.
1. Dark Specter
There's something to be said about the sort of villain who rules over every other villain around — and with ease, no less. This is where the Dark Specter (Terence J. Rotolo and Christopher Cho) comes in. This draconic beast is the Big Bad of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," "Power Rangers Zeo," "Power Rangers Turbo," and "Power Rangers in Space" – in other words, the entire "Zordon Era."
If there's evil afoot during this stage of the franchise's timeline, it can be traced back to Dark Specter. A demon king who commands the likes of Lord Zedd and Astronema (not to mention a vast horde of other, lesser villains), the Dark Specter is a cunning and sadistic monster that relishes threats and subterfuge. He's a devil figure who doesn't have to physically battle anyone to terrify every other character who's aware of his existence. This isn't the kind of character who needs to engage in melee combat; His unparalleled size and other antagonists' fear are more than enough to communicate the danger he poses.
Yes, even the Dark Specter is ultimately defeated, although it takes unique circumstances and some truly unforeseen firepower to happen. Still, there's little denying that this colossal character is the biggest, baddest, most powerful figure the "Power Rangers" franchise has to offer.