12 Strongest Characters In Power Rangers, Ranked

Popularity is its own type of power, and based on that alone, there really is no reason to keep Lord Zedd (primarily portrayed by Edwin Neal and voiced by Robert Axelrod) off of this list. While the notorious villain may not be the strongest antagonist in the franchise, he certainly has an argument for being one of the most infamous ones. Along with Rita Repulsa (primarily portrayed by Carla Perez and voiced by Barbara Goodson), Zedd is to many "Power Rangers" series what Skeletor is to the "Masters of the Universe" franchise. He's a supervillain who wields command over vast forces of evil, and who can seem pretty much invincible right up until he's not.

Striking a balance between genuine menace and later-game goofiness, the imposing Zedd is a warrior leader who can generally back up his big game talk. His unique look and monster-making abilities make him a massive threat on "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." He also appears in various villain roles in a number of other Power Ranger-adjacent series. These repeat appearances and the various powers that he has at his disposal are more than enough to earn him a spot on this list.

Still, Zedd is never really sitting at the top of the power pyramid of villains. He even has a vastly stronger boss of his own, Dark Specter. Because of this, the mighty Lord Zedd is ultimately something of a minion himself, and frankly, he does take a few too many hits over the course of the series to challenge for any higher spot than this.