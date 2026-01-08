How To Watch The Power Rangers Movies And TV Shows In Order

By starting with "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and going from there, Power Rangers grows with its audience. Well, from a narrative point of view, anyway; the tone of the whole franchise remains largely the same. At first, only the original five (and later six) Rangers have the power bestowed upon them by their mentor Zordon. As they battle the forces of evil, some move on and are replaced while others continue with the series for several years, sometimes in supporting roles rather than as full-on Rangers. "MMPR" has three seasons total, with "Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers" acting as an interlude that leads directly into "Power Rangers Zeo."

In fact, the first five Power Rangers shows, "MMPR" through "Power Rangers in Space," including "Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie" (which falls between "Zeo" and "Power Rangers Turbo"), directly build on one another. This is called the Zordon Era, in which the characters and the overall narrative are generally consistent throughout, connected largely through Zordon. It's one big story from "MMPR" to the two-part "in Space" finale, "Countdown to Destruction." While the following season, "Power Rangers Lost Galaxy," follows up on several "in Space" plot threads, the franchise's initial overarching story concludes here.

After that, most Power Rangers shows tackle one-and-done season-long arcs that feature occasional crossovers with previous Power Ranger groups. A great example of this is "Forever Red" during "Power Rangers Wild Force," as well as the "Power Rangers Samurai" special "Clash of the Red Rangers," which crosses over with "Power Rangers RPM." This is partially why release order offers the best viewing experience, as the return of old Rangers is best understood in the context of their respective seasons.