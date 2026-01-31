The Beekeeper 2: Everything We Know About The Jason Statham Sequel

David Ayer's "The Beekeeper" blew everyone away at the box office, kicking the hornet's nest when it comes to action in 2024. After positive reviews from critics and fans alike, it didn't take too long for the sequel, "The Beekeeper 2," to be greenlit in 2025. Expectedly, the news had everyone buzzing to see more of Jason Statham's unstoppable assassin Adam Clay in full flight — even if there would be a few changes to the creative hive who helped to make the original movie.

Ayer didn't return to direct the sequel, making way for "The Night Comes for Us" maestro Timo Tjahjanto to step behind the camera and bring his bruising sensibilities to the franchise. While screenwriter Kurt Wimmer was initially earmarked to write the script for "The Beekeeper 2," Umair Aleem, who penned Netflix's "Kate," took over the scribe duties for this round. Previously, Tjahjanto and Aleem had worked together on a plan to reboot the Steven Seagal-led actioner from 1992, "Under Siege."

As there was — and still is — a lot of buzz in the air surrounding "The Beekeeper 2," let's explore the known facts about this action-packed sequel. One thing is for certain, though: Adam won't be losing any of his sting during the wait for the next film.