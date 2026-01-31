The Beekeeper 2: Everything We Know About The Jason Statham Sequel
David Ayer's "The Beekeeper" blew everyone away at the box office, kicking the hornet's nest when it comes to action in 2024. After positive reviews from critics and fans alike, it didn't take too long for the sequel, "The Beekeeper 2," to be greenlit in 2025. Expectedly, the news had everyone buzzing to see more of Jason Statham's unstoppable assassin Adam Clay in full flight — even if there would be a few changes to the creative hive who helped to make the original movie.
Ayer didn't return to direct the sequel, making way for "The Night Comes for Us" maestro Timo Tjahjanto to step behind the camera and bring his bruising sensibilities to the franchise. While screenwriter Kurt Wimmer was initially earmarked to write the script for "The Beekeeper 2," Umair Aleem, who penned Netflix's "Kate," took over the scribe duties for this round. Previously, Tjahjanto and Aleem had worked together on a plan to reboot the Steven Seagal-led actioner from 1992, "Under Siege."
As there was — and still is — a lot of buzz in the air surrounding "The Beekeeper 2," let's explore the known facts about this action-packed sequel. One thing is for certain, though: Adam won't be losing any of his sting during the wait for the next film.
The sequel has a bigger budget than the original
Financially, "The Beekeeper" defied all expectations and became one of Jason Statham's best movies. The film cost $40 million to produce, but it hauled in over $150 million worldwide. Now, those might not be "Avatar" or "Avengers"-level numbers, but let's be real here for a moment: it's an original film tied to no major pre-existing IP, nor did it go buck wild with its marketing. This is the type of hit that every studio dreams of, as their investment didn't break the bank and the profit margins made the shareholders smile — even more than, say, news that there would be no need for a reshoot budget.
For "The Beekeeper 2," Amazon MGM purchased the distribution rights for a figure higher than $50 million, as per Deadline. While this doesn't automatically translate into all that money going into the production, it's practically guaranteed that the sequel will have a bigger budget than the original movie. How much of a difference does this make? In a film like this, a lot. It's what allows a filmmaker to secure better locations, crew members, and actors. Sure, it won't be enough to add incredible CGI of Statham roundhouse-kicking mutant killer bees, but hey, it could still happen in future sequels, ones with an even bigger honeypot on offer.
Timo Tjahjanto calls The Beekeeper 2 his own version of the Punisher
When it comes to violence on screen, director Timo Tjahjanto knows how to both up the ante and fill the buckets of blood. Whether it be the brutality of "The Night Comes for Us" or the spillage of "The Shadow Strays," the filmmaker loves protagonists who do more talking with their body and weapons than their lips.
Perhaps it should come as no surprise then that Tjahjanto is a big fan of Marvel's Frank Castle (aka the Punisher) and saw "The Beekeeper 2" as his unique opportunity to tell his own Punisher story. "If I can't make The Punisher film, if the gods of film aren't allowing me to do a Punisher film yet, then I'll turn Adam Clay into my own version of the Punisher," Tjahjanto told Screen Rant. "Which is great! I think Statham has that quality in him. He has that very stoic Frank Castle-esque quality to him. And I love that Adam Clay is definitely a guy who is quite colorful in his choice of violence."
Funnily enough, Jason Statham turned down a Marvel role once upon a time. The rumor-filled streets suggested that he was a strong contender to play Bullseye in the "Daredevil" series. Ultimately, that part went to Wilson Bethel in the end.
The hive is expanding for the movie
Jason Statham wasn't the only star in "The Beekeeper." The film also featured the talents of Jeremy Irons, Josh Hutcherson, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, and Jemma Redgrave. Of course, some of the characters these actors played didn't live to see the end credits, so there was never a realistic chance they would return for any sequels. Prequel, maybe. But unless Adam Clay possesses some necromancer powers (which wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility in this joyously ridiculous genre), they're gone.
On his Instagram account, director Timo Tjahjanto confirmed that "The Beekeeper 2" brought back Irons, Raver-Lampman, Naderi, and Redgrave as Wallace Westwyld, Verona Parker, Matt Wiley, and Jessica Danforth respectively. In addition to the actors returning along with Statham, Tjahjanto also confirmed the casting of Yara Shahidi, Pom Klementieff, and wrestling superstar Adam Copeland. Throughout the production, Tjahhanto posted various pictures of himself with the actors and wrote captions in which he praised each of them for their unique contributions to the movie.
The Beekeeper 2 is influenced by anime and manga-like villains
A modern trend in action movies is that the antagonists are becoming more ridiculous with each passing film. Look at all of the "John Wick" movies (and their changes over time) and note how every villain is larger than life. It's as if they're straight out of a comic book or video game. "The Beekeeper" followed suit, introducing cartoonish goons like Anisette Landress (Megan Le) and Lazarus (Taylor James). These assassins add an extra spark to the fight scenes, that's for sure.
The team behind "The Beekeeper 2" wasn't about to change that formula, either. As director Timo Tjahjanto revealed to MovieWeb, they leaned into anime and manga in terms of shaping the type of villains whom Adam Clay has to beat into submission (or to death). "In terms of the villains that we have for 'Beekeeper 2,' you're gonna be blown away just how 'genre' it feels," Tjahjanto said. "Almost like something out of an anime, like manga pages."
Does this mean that Adam Clay can tap into some kind of Super Saiyan-level power? Or maybe all that's necessary for him to do so is to repeat the phrase, "To bee, or not to bee." We'll find out soon.