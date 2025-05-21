The 15 Best Jason Statham Movies Ranked

With an impressive career that's helped rake in billions for studios over the years, Jason Statham is a clear crowd pleaser. After getting his start in low budget titles — often working with director Guy Ritchie — Statham quickly made a name for himself performing as in some of the most outrageous and over-the-top action movies of the past few decades. With his help, many became genuine blockbusters.

Never shying away from his gruff on-screen persona, he's even starred in a few titles parodying the genre of action films, often poking fun at the very type of character he typically plays. Statham has built an impressive filmography with more in the works, but his films are all over the place too — some good, some bad, some horrifyingly ugly. Wondering which ones are worth watching, and which are his very best? We've looked back and picked out 15 of Jason Statham's finest movies over the years and ranked them from great to best.