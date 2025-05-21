The 15 Best Jason Statham Movies Ranked
With an impressive career that's helped rake in billions for studios over the years, Jason Statham is a clear crowd pleaser. After getting his start in low budget titles — often working with director Guy Ritchie — Statham quickly made a name for himself performing as in some of the most outrageous and over-the-top action movies of the past few decades. With his help, many became genuine blockbusters.
Never shying away from his gruff on-screen persona, he's even starred in a few titles parodying the genre of action films, often poking fun at the very type of character he typically plays. Statham has built an impressive filmography with more in the works, but his films are all over the place too — some good, some bad, some horrifyingly ugly. Wondering which ones are worth watching, and which are his very best? We've looked back and picked out 15 of Jason Statham's finest movies over the years and ranked them from great to best.
15. Cellular
An early leading role for Marvel superstar Chris Evans, 2004's "Cellular" cast the future Captain America as a different kind of hero than we're now used to. Just an average Joe, his character Ryan receives a phone call from a desperate woman claiming to have been kidnapped from her home. He initially attempts to notify law enforcement about the situation, but the response from Detective Ethan Greer — a morally dubious cop played by Jason Statham — suddenly has Ryan questioning if he can trust the boys in blue.
Out of options, Ryan is left with no choice but to go it alone and try to save the woman's life against the odds. Though a generally average thriller, "Cellular" stands out thanks largely to Statham, whose character isn't the typical black-or-white hero or villain that we know him best for playing. At first we're not quite sure whose side Greer is really on — does he want to help Ryan save a woman's life, or could he actually be involved with the kidnapping? It's not the kind of question we're used to asking in Statham's movies, and it's one of the reasons it makes this list, even if at the bottom.
14. Safe
Rival gangs from the Chinese mafia and the Russian mob are slugging it out in a no-holds-barred gang war on the streets of New York. It isn't over money or territory that the two are fighting, however, but instead the fate of a young girl named Mei (Catherine Chan) who's been taken from China and forced to work for the Triad. Born with the rare gift of a photographic memory, coupled with an innate knack for mathematics, Mei proves an invaluable asset for anyone looking to manage hefty finances off the books. But when she crosses paths with Jason Statham's Luke Wright, a former cop and government hitman now at the end of his rope, he sees an opportunity for revenge against those who once wronged him.
Considered a by-the-numbers action flick by critics, 2012's "Safe" rises a cut above thanks to the inclusion of Mei, a unique partner for Statham, along with some genuinely intriguing puzzles, surprising double crosses, and a satisfying ending. Though it might not be on the same level as some of Statham's more standout films, it's a solid action thriller that, for better or worse, delivers exactly what you'd expect from a Jason Statham film.
13. Crank
Continuing Statham's run of one-word titles is 2006's "Crank," an over-the-top action flick that has its tongue firmly planted in its cheek. Perhaps none of his roles over the years have been as extreme as Chev Chelios, and that's definitely by design. After he's injected with an unusual adrenaline-altering drug under the orders of his former employer, Chelios must stimulate his adrenaline by any means necessary to stay alive. Everything from hard-hitting violence to wanton crime is on the table, as he goes on a high-speed, drug-fueled bender to exact his revenge before he dies.
Heavily stylized and excessive even for a Jason Statham movie, "Crank" was a bit polarizing for some audiences, who critiqued it on basic elements like storytelling and character development. It might be a little generous to even call the plot and characters well-rounded, but with a movie like this one, characters are just vessels for the on-screen madness. If you're the type of viewer who loves a movie that dials the insanity up to 10 and keeps going, "Crank" doesn't disappoint.
12. Crank: High Voltage
When we think of sequels that are better than the original, we usually think of "The Empire Strikes Back" or "The Godfather: Part II." But right up there with them is 2009's "Crank: High Voltage," which takes everything that made the first "Crank" movie so great and fittingly takes it to the next level. Better action, more insane scenarios, and an even more tongue-in-cheek tone all combine to make "High Voltage" one of Jason Statham's most fun movies to watch.
Ramping up the ante and picking up directly where the first film left off, "Crank: High Voltage" sees Statham's Chev Chelios on the brink of death, with his organs about to be harvested one by one. He's already lost one, trading the adrenaline-altering drug we saw in the first film for an artificial heart that'll similarly leave him stone cold dead if he doesn't keep the death-defying action going. Now he's on the hunt to figure out just who's responsible for his most recent brush with death and get revenge, all while racing against time to stay alive.
11. The Fate of the Furious
Released in 2001, "The Fast and the Furious" quickly became a sensation and soon gave rise to a decades-long series led by Vin Diesel and a rotating ensemble cast. Known for its bonkers car stunts and increasingly unbelievable stories that strain credulity, the series has had its ups and downs when it comes to critical and audience feedback, with 2017's "The Fate of the Furious" falling somewhere in the middle of the pack.
Directed by F. Gary Gray, who had previously worked with Jason Statham on "The Italian Job," "The Fate of the Furious" brings Statham back in the role of the formerly villainous Deckard Shaw. This time, the heroes are facing a brilliant cyberterrorist (Charlize Theron) on the loose. She just so happens to be seeking access to nuclear launch codes, hoping to bring what remains of the world under her heel in the wake of a fiery war. Amidst the chaos, Statham's Shaw — still imprisoned after his near-victory in "Furious 7" — turns over a new leaf and transforms into an uneasy ally to Dom and his team at a time when he's needed most.
10. The Expendables 2
Led by superstar Sylvester Stallone, "The Expendables" brought together some of cinema's biggest action stars of the past, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Wesley Snipes. A homage to a bygone era of action flicks, it wasn't just washed-up former greats, as modern favorites like Jason Statham, Liam Hemsworth, and Terry Crews also joined the party. The entire series is a total rollercoaster ride to watch, and just like "Crank: High Voltage," the 2012 sequel to the 2010 original is a self-indulgent, bombastic masterpiece that manages to surpass its predecessor in just about every way.
In "The Expendables 2," Statham returns to his role as Lee Christmas, a former British special forces soldier and master of the blade, as he and the rest of the rough and tough crew take on a new mission. This time, they find themselves on a globe-trotting adventure after the death of one of their own at the hands of Jean Vilain (Jean-Claude Van Damme), a nefarious arms dealer looking to secure a cache of plutonium to sell to the highest bidder. A modern-day version of the Hollywood legends he's mowing down baddies alongside, it's a treat to see Statham in a cornball action movie as '80s-esque as "The Expendables" series.
9. Wrath of Man
Director Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham have something of a history together, with a few of their collaborations over the years being remembered as career highlights for everyone involved. Unfolding in a non-linear narrative, 2021's "Wrath of Man" follows H (Statham), a rookie armored car driver who turns into an unexpected hero when there's an attempted robbery on his vehicle. But in the wake of the attack, there are more questions than answers about just what went down and what H's true motives are.
A tale of trickery and revenge, "Wrath of Man" forgoes the more self-aware action schlock tone that many of Statham's cinematic ventures lend themselves to, instead carrying itself as a dark and serious crime drama that commands your attention. But even with its grittier tone, "Wrath of Man" still offers enough of what you'd expect going into one of Statham's films: expect plenty of tense shootouts, brutal violence, and tough-as-nails characters in a gripping thriller.
8. The Bank Job
Released in 2008, "The Bank Job" was inspired by a real-life heist, something unique for a Jason Statham vehicle. Flash back to 1971, when a group of robbers raided over 200 safety deposit boxes from an English bank in an event now known as the Baker Street Robbery. Over half a century later, not all of the truth surrounding one of Britain's most infamous crimes has come to light, with some of the juiciest unanswered questions suggesting a tale of government cover-up and conspiracy, which "The Bank Job" fully leans into.
Statham joins the cast as Terry Leather, who's recruited into the high-stakes heist with promises of untold riches. However, we soon learn that it isn't money that the real orchestrators of the scheme are after, but explicit photos of British royalty and other incriminating materials that have fallen into the wrong hands. Caught between the law and politics, Terry and the rest of his crew have to figure out how to get away with the crime — and their lives.
7. Hobbs and Shaw
The "Fast and Furious" series took a break after "The Fate of the Furious," choosing to tell a spin-off story in 2019 with a smaller cast but no less dire stakes. Audience favorites and arch rivals Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) are forced to try and put their differences aside as they face off against Brixton Lore (Idris Elba), a former intelligence operative turned cyberterrorist. Enhanced with cybernetic implants, he's looking to get his hands on a world-ending experimental virus that just so happens to be carried by Deckard's sister, Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby).
For a series that's progressively become less and less serious and increasingly comical with every installment, "Hobbs and Shaw" doubled down on the laughs. Part action thriller, part straight-up comedy, there's plenty of good and bad things in the film, but it's the chemistry between Statham and co-star Dwayne Johnson that really makes this one work. Throw in a killer performance by the esteemed Elba, and it's easy to see why "Hobbs and Shaw" is one of Statham's best films to date.
6. The Beekeeper
In 2024's "The Beekeeper," we meet Eloise Parker (Phylicia Rashad of "Cosby" fame), a kind, elderly woman who is the victim of an internet scam that leads to her take her own life. Her friend and beekeeper Adam Clay (Jason Statham) decides that those responsible must pay for the tragedy, and sets out to find justice when nobody else will. But how can a humble beekeeper take his revenge? It turns out that Clay is actually a former agent of a clandestine paramilitary group known as the Beekeepers (what a coincidence!), and now he's using his special skills to bring violent retribution to those who deserve it.
Ever since the smashing success of "John Wick," the sub-genre of "former assassin is forced back into the life to seek revenge" films have become a recipe for success, and that's just one reason why "The Beekeeper" blew everyone away at the box office. A mix of visceral action and a sprinkling of comedy, the film managed to take plenty of overused action movie tropes and mix them together for the quintessential popcorn movie. In terms of sheer entertainment value, "The Beekeeper" has few equals in recent memory, with a genuinely likable protagonist and a pitch-perfect execution sure to appeal to any fan of Statham's classic films.
5. The Italian Job
The second film in Jason Statham's "Job" duology (not really, we just made that up), 2003's "The Italian Job" is a remake of a 1969 film of the same name, but is markedly different than the original. Featuring a cast that includes Statham, Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, and Charlize Theron, the film opens with a heist that's almost perfect until it all goes wrong, with Norton's Steve Frazelli double-crossing his crew and making off with the goods. A year later, the survivors of the original robbery band together to avenge a fallen friend and retrieve their ill-gotten gains.
Though remakes of classic films are always a dicey proposition, "The Italian Job" is remembered as one of the few that got it right. With plenty of differences that make it feel unique while still maintaining enough to harken back to its source material, it's a captivating heist flick that's well worth your time even today. And despite being one of Statham's earliest cinematic ventures, "The Italian Job" remains one of his absolute best.
4. Snatch
Much like "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels," which arrived just two years earlier, 2000's "Snatch" balances lighthearted comedy with gritty themes, all tied up in a fast-paced, snappy package. Unfolding in concurrent plotlines that eventually merge, the first follows a group of gangsters who pull off a crafty theft of a priceless diamond, only for the gem to leave a trail of blood in its wake. All the while, struggling boxing promoter Turkish (Statham) falls on the bad side of the mob, becoming entangled in the seedy and dangerous criminal underworld.
Looking back on Statham's earlier films, they're distinctly different from the type of roles he'd take on after achieving superstardom. But that's certainly not a demerit, proving that even with inexperience and a meager budget, he's always been able to deliver top-notch performances. Plus, with a cast rounded out by the likes of Brad Pitt, Stephen Graham, and Benicio Del Toro, it's a must-see if you haven't seen it already.
3. Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels
After being cheated in a high stakes card game, four friends — Eddie (Nick Moran), Soap (Dexter Fletcher), Tom (Jason Flemyng) and Bacon (Jason Statham) — owe a heap of money to the wrong people, and have one week to come up with half a million pounds or face the consequences. Their dire situation sends them down a vortex of crime and violence, all while a pair of rare top-dollar shotguns trade hands throughout the London criminal underworld.
Witty, tense, and hilarious, 1998's "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" marked the directorial debut of Guy Ritchie, as well as Stathan's first appearance in a motion picture. Decades later, it remains one of the most memorable films in the careers of everyone involved, and is arguably one of the best crime comedies ever made. That's an impressive feat, considering its paltry budget of just over $1 million against a box office haul of more than 25 times that amount.
2. Furious 7
After building a career as one of the hottest filmmakers in modern horror, James Wan broke from form and was tasked with leading the seventh installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Packed with the usual stars, 2015's "Furious 7" introduced a new villain, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who's out for revenge after the near-death of his brother in "Fast and Furious 6." At the same time, a powerful piece of surveillance tech known as the God's Eye is unaccounted for, and finding it could be the key to stopping Shaw's incoming reign of terror.
After making his entry in a teaser scene during the credits of "Fast and Furious 6," "Furious 7" gave Statham a chance to truly shine in a series he was practically born to star in. Grossing more than $1.5 billion, "Furious 7" is both the biggest box office hit of Statham's career, as well as his second greatest movie to date by our ranking. Beyond being a darn good movie on its own merits, "Furious 7" is also remembered as the final movie to star longtime series lead Paul Walker, who tragically passed away before filming was completed, which also makes it the most emotional entry in the series.
1. Spy
Directed by Paul Feig and starring Melissa McCarthy, "Spy" might raise eyebrows in the top spot of Jason Statham's long filmography, seeing that it's a satirical genre-bending comedy. In this story of an ill-prepared desk jockey turned action hero, Feig does the smart thing by pairing McCarthy with a legitimate action star in Jason Statham, and in "Spy" he gets to take the tongue out of his cheek and show his true comedic chops.
Employed at the CIA but never seeing the kind of action she really wants, Susan Cooper (McCarthy) finally gets the opportunity to try her hand at field work after a huge data leak leaves her the only agent unaffected. Tasked with hunting the whereabouts of a nuclear weapon suspected to be in terrorist hands, she's tailed by bumbling former agent Rick Ford (Statham), who winds up being the biggest obstacle in her journey to save the day.
Even as a farcical spin on the likes of James Bond, 2015's "Spy" is the perfect vessel for Statham to show off his acting ability. His dry comedic style and deadpan line delivery made him the perfect foil to McCarthy's Susan Cooper, with the end result being the best on-screen performance we've seen from him so far.