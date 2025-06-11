We Rewatched All The John Wick Movies And They're Completely Different Now

It feels like just yesterday when we were all watching Keanu Reeves take his first outing as legendary retired hitman John Wick, but it was actually more than a decade ago. Today "John Wick" is a household name with multiple sequels, a spin-off TV series, and even a couple of tie-in video games.

In 2014 fans began to learn about gold coins, the Continental hotels, and the secret underground assassin network that spreads around the globe. Small details in the "John Wick" movies have helped create one of the most unique film universes there is. Of course, small details add up, and what were once enticing mysteries like John's stockpile of gold coins are now fan wiki entries that are thousands of words long. You've probably forgotten some major things that happened in "John Wick" because of just how long our titular character has been on the run.

When we decided that it was time for a "John Wick" rewatch, we noticed that after 10 years of growth and evolution, the movies have completely changed.