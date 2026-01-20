The Avengers Could Have A Traitor In Doomsday (And We Know Who It Is)
Everyone wants to know everything about "Avengers: Doomsday," especially after those four teaser trailers provided more questions than answers, but Marvel Studios chooses to remain tightlipped. We believe that we may have cracked a secret about one of the movie's big plot points, though. Watch the video above to find out more.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is about to turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head. Heroes and villains from all across the multiverse are set to return for the blockbuster extravaganza, but as promised by Robert Downey Jr.'s controversial casting as Doctor Doom, it isn't entirely clear which side they might be on when all is said and done. As a matter of fact, there could be a traitor (or two) in the midst, which may shock audiences more than the ending of "Avengers: Infinity War."
Judging by the deluge of casting news to date, Marvel is certainly going for the jugular in "Doomsday," and fans have every reason to be excited about what's to come. For now, all cards are being kept close to the chest and under lock and key, but expect many more surprises and leaks before the film's release on Dec. 18, 2026.
Avengers: Doomsday looks to be one of the biggest movies of 2026
The MCU has had a rough time since the release of "Avengers: Endgame." While there have been successes here and there, it's been a mixed bag compared to the era from 2008 to 2019, which seemed to print money on a whim. Consequently, Marvel wants "Avengers: Doomsday" to herald back to the glory days.
The good news is that signs look extremely promising that the tide is turning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the four teaser trailers have reached over one billion viewers. That's a massive number when you take into account that the footage doesn't show too much. Yeah, it's cool to see James Marsden's Cyclops wearing the blue and yellow costume from the comics, but could this teaser have been an email instead? Well, the fans ate it up, so no one can argue that it isn't a mission accomplished, as the film is setting itself up to be the movie that blows everyone away in 2026.
The chatter surrounding "Avengers: Doomsday" is that Marvel might turn heroes into villains, so there's a lot of debate about who could be breaking bad here. If you want to know who we think the traitor is, check out the video above.