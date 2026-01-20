The Avengers Could Have A Traitor In Doomsday (And We Know Who It Is)

Everyone wants to know everything about "Avengers: Doomsday," especially after those four teaser trailers provided more questions than answers, but Marvel Studios chooses to remain tightlipped. We believe that we may have cracked a secret about one of the movie's big plot points, though. Watch the video above to find out more.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is about to turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head. Heroes and villains from all across the multiverse are set to return for the blockbuster extravaganza, but as promised by Robert Downey Jr.'s controversial casting as Doctor Doom, it isn't entirely clear which side they might be on when all is said and done. As a matter of fact, there could be a traitor (or two) in the midst, which may shock audiences more than the ending of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Judging by the deluge of casting news to date, Marvel is certainly going for the jugular in "Doomsday," and fans have every reason to be excited about what's to come. For now, all cards are being kept close to the chest and under lock and key, but expect many more surprises and leaks before the film's release on Dec. 18, 2026.