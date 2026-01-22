10 Strongest One Punch Man Characters, Ranked By Power

Pig God is not necessarily the best physical fighter of the S-Class heroes, and he has been known to lose face-to-face battles. However, we've found time and time again that some of the strongest superheroes outside Marvel and DC can have fairly eclectic power sets, and Pig God has one particular strength that few other characters in the franchise have an answer for: being able to eat absolutely everything.

On paper, Pig God's devouring abilities give him an edge against just about anyone he chooses to use them against. He has some pretty impressive chops, too. His crowning moment of glory in the series so far is arguably gulping down the extremely overpowered and borderline invincible villain known as Evil Natural Water – a mindless monster who could take over any body of water, up to and very much including an entire ocean. Handily, Pig God also has the ability to control his digestive system, so he can essentially use his own body as a bottomless (if presumably gross) storage room that can be used to transport nearly anything... including people.

Apart from his eating power, Pig God has displayed amazing feats of strength, durability, and surprising speed despite his bulk. What's more, it appears that he's still hiding a considerable amount of his powers; "One-Punch Man" has dropped hints that Pig God is hiding a hitherto unrevealed power-up, which he saves for situations that are even more dire than what we've seen so far. Should he ever unleash this power, we may have to revise his ranking.