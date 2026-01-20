'80s Hollywood Icons Who Tarnished Their Own Legacy

This article contains mentions of hate crimes, substance abuse, and sexual assault.

It's a dangerous game to put celebrities on a pedestal. We love to lift up Hollywood stars, to idolize them, to follow their personal lives and devour the art they make. In return, they get unimaginably wealthy; as they say, "Absolute power corrupts absolutely." The story of a crash-and-burn Hollywood flameout is all too common. After all, the last 12 months of Chris Farley's life were spent working on a Fatty Arbuckle biopic, the story of a comedian who faced horrific accusations of sexual assault.

Nostalgia is a tricky game, too. We have a tendency to remember the past — especially our formative years — as idyllic. We could get excited about movies and didn't have to worry about mortgages! That's not realistic, though, and in retrospect, it can be easier to understand that inequality and power struggles were happening all the time. All the evils we face now were manifesting back then in different ways.

If you combine stars who were once idolized with a tendency to romanticize previous decades, you have a recipe for disaster. The icons of 1980s Hollywood on this list have all had their legacies tarnished one way or another, all at their own doing. Some offenses are relatively minor, their careers upended through the flouting of infamously-strict Hollywood beauty standards. Others have changed over time, growing into far different people than their fans fell in love with. There are also those who were awful all along.