12 Cartoon Characters With Disturbing Backstories

Since the dawn of human storytelling, from the "Epic of Gilgamesh" to Shakespearean tragedy to "The Sopranos" and beyond, some of the most fascinating characters have come with complicated backstories. It's a fact that rings true even in the rendered, often bubblegum-hued worlds of animation, where even some of the most beloved characters carry dark and disturbing histories.

While it might seem like it's all rainbows and lollipops behind their whimsical cel-drawn or flash-animated facades, look a little closer and you'll find a pit of despair — or worse, one stuffed to the brim with loathsome or even nefarious secrets. Of course, you might expect that kind of complexity in some adult animated series. Take Rick Sanchez's tragic backstory in "Rick and Morty" for example, where it's revealed that the show's protagonist Rick (C-137, played by Justin Roiland) saw his family killed by Prime Dimension Rick.

And in cartoonland, dark storytelling is not just for grown-ups. From the tragic secrets lurking behind the cheery watercolor palette of "Adventure Time"'s Land of Ooo to Bill Cipher's nightmare fuel biography in "Gravity Falls," and even the magical world of "My Little Pony," here are 12 cartoon character backstories so disturbing that you may need to prepare yourself before watching them again.